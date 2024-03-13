SF City Workers Consider Striking as a Last Resort to Protect Public Services, Will Discuss Next Steps at 'Strike School'

On March 13, San Francisco city workers will learn what it means to strike and the laws that protect their right to strike at Strike School.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 13, public employees represented by San Francisco labor unions including Teamsters, IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and more will attend 'Strike School' to learn their rights and prepare for a possible strike if City administrators fail to fulfill their legal obligation through collective bargaining to fix the urgent staffing crisis that has resulted in over 3,700 vacant permanent positions. This crisis undermines the public services that San Francisco residents rely on– from clean streets to timely 911 call responses, and more.

Mayor London Breed and City administrators have thus far refused to acknowledge this vacancy crisis and its direct impact on San Francisco residents.

"We are ready to do whatever it takes to fully staff our departments and end unaccountable outsourcing so that we can deliver the high-quality services our communities deserve." said Kim Thompson (she/her), IFPTE Local 21 Bargaining Team Member. "Attending Strike School to learn about our rights as workers is a necessary next step as we fight to fix our city."

Last summer, the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) ruled that the section of the San Francisco City Charter prohibiting public employee strikes was void and unenforceable – a violation of state law.

What: Fix Our City Strike School

Where: Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, starting at 5:30 PM (Press welcome 5:15-5:30PM)*

Who: City and County of San Francisco employees: www.FixSFNow.org/whoweare

Visuals: Thousands of city employees in union apparel, with union signs, banners, and more.

*Strike School is only open to union members. Registration taking place from 5:15 PM - 5:30 PM will be open to members of the press. Non-union members will be asked to leave at 5:30 PM. Spokespeople will be available for interviews before Strike School presentations begin.

BACKGROUND : www.FixSFNow.org/background

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21