Over One Thousand San Francisco City Workers Rally and Release New Report to Shed Light on Wasteful Contracting Out

News provided by

IFPTE Local 21

27 Feb, 2024, 19:22 ET

The report, titled 'Selling Out San Francisco,' examines six contractors and reveals several issues with how the City contracts out essential services

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 27, over one thousand San Francisco city workers represented by IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and other City unions rallied outside of 49 South Van Ness Avenue to draw attention to wasteful contracting out. On-going negotiations, which risk developing into a strike, have centered around addressing the City's overreliance on private contractors and improving staffing levels for vital public services.

The rally coincided with a special report released today by City Unions, which demonstrates how private contractors inappropriately manage city services. The report, titled 'Selling Out San Francisco,' examines six contractors and reveals several issues with how the City contracts out essential services, including administrative mismanagement, inability to meet contractual obligations, inappropriate monitoring practices, and inflated contractor prices compared to in-house services. Despite a record of costly mismanagement and subpar outcomes, all six contractors still maintain active contracts and continue to be awarded new agreements.

"This report shows how private contractors are profiting at the expense of our public services," said Bianca Polovina (they/them), IFPTE Local 21 President. "As taxpayers, we are paying more and getting less. We want the City to do something about it."

According to the report, 1 in 10 contracts are requested due to understaffing. These requests amounted to $211 million in requested spending authority since the end of calendar year 2022. Requests occurred across departments but showed a correlation with high amounts of vacant positions. The Department of Public Health, which has the highest number of vacancies at 600 full-time positions, requested over $100 million in contracting authority due to lack of staff.

"We need to keep public services public. Let's be clear: Nonprofit workers are not the problem. The problem is how much money is going toward things other than the services–like CEOs' pockets," said Kristin Hardy (she/her), SEIU 1021 San Francisco Vice President, at the rally. "We are out here telling the City, the mayor, to stop the wasteful spending on private contractors that don't know how to do the job we do every day."

Click here for photos and videos available for use. Click here for Livestream.
BACKGROUND: http://www.FixSFNow.org/background

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21

Also from this source

Hundreds of San Francisco City Workers Rallied Against Outsourcing at SF General Hospital

On Friday, February 16, over 500 San Francisco city workers represented by SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21, and other City unions rallied outside of San...

Thousands of San Francisco City Workers Rally to Protect Public Services as Contract Negotiations Begin

On Wednesday, January 17th, over 2,500 San Francisco city workers represented by multiple unions, including IFPTE Local 21 and SEIU Local 1021,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.