Max Hoffman Crowned 2024 PGT Mixed Games Champion

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Hoffman is crowned 2024 PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) Mixed Games champion. Late last week, Hoffman wrapped up the 10-event high-stakes poker series with five in-the-money finishes for a total of $376,300 in prize money.

Hoffman's five cashes earned him 331 PGT points and allowed him to capture the $10,000 PGT Passport bonus prize. Hoffman cashed more times than any other player during the series.

Event #2: $5,100 8-Game - 5th place for $31,150

Event #5: $10,200 Triple Stud - 2nd place for $100,800

Event #6: $10,200 Triple Draw - 2nd place for $103,400

Event #7: $10,200 Dealer's Choice - 6th place for $28,200

Event #9: $25,300 10-Game Championship - 4th place for $112,750

Originally from West Newton, Massachusetts, and now residing in New York, New York, Hoffman began his professional career as a trader at leading quantitative investment firms. He took a break from the finance world to dive into professional poker and the move has proved quite successful. To date, Hoffman had amassed nearly $600,000 in live tournament winnings and seven final table appearances in PGT-qualifying events.

Next up for the tour is the 2024 PGT PLO Series at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas, running March 20-29. The series features buy-ins of $5,100 to $25,200. Each tournament's final table will be livestreamed on PokerGO. PokerGO is available worldwide on all your favorite devices, including Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream PokerGO on any web or mobile browser by going to PokerGO.com. Live updates from the series can be found daily at PGT.com/live-reporting.

For the latest PGT news, event schedules, leaderboard updates, and more, please visit PGT.com.

