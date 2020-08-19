Max Planck Society Enters Multi-Year Read and Publish Agreement with AIP Publishing

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is happy to announce a multi-year Read and Publish agreement with the Max Planck Society. The Max Planck Society is Germany's leading research organization, with affiliated institutes, centers, and facilities around the world conducting basic research in the natural sciences, life sciences, social sciences, and the humanities.

As a result of this transformative agreement, articles by Max Planck Society-affiliated corresponding authors accepted for publication in any AIP Publishing-owned journal will be made open access immediately upon publication without any APC being charged to the author. The cost for open access publishing services will, instead, be covered by the Max Planck Digital Library, as part of the Society's strategy to redirect subscription investments to deliver open access publishing opportunities to its scientists in the journals most relevant to them, in line with the objectives of the global Open Access 2020 Initiative.

Prof. Dr. Klaus Blaum, Vice President of the Max Planck Society's Scientific Council for Chemistry, Physics and Technology remarked, ''By signing a transformative agreement with AIP Publishing, the Max Planck Society is enabling greater visibility, impact, and potential of German research, to serve the greater good of scholarship and society. Our scientists value AIP Publishing's portfolio of high-quality journals as a channel to openly communicate the results of their research to peers and learners everywhere."

In addition, researchers at all Max Planck institute will have access to the content in journals published by AIP Publishing (including those published on behalf of partners) from their first publications through 2020.

"AIP Publishing is pleased to provide the Max Planck Society's global community with read-and-publish content access and open access publishing opportunities," said AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer, Jason Wilde. "It is an important step forward in the development of sustainable research communications."

With 86 institutes and facilities around the world, the Max Planck Society is an international flagship for German science, social science, and humanities research. Since its establishment in 1948, the Society has been associated with no fewer than 18 Nobel laureates in its ranks, putting it on a par with the best and most prestigious research institutions worldwide. The more than 15,000 publications each year in internationally renowned scientific journals are proof of the outstanding research work conducted at Max Planck Institutes – and many of those articles are among the most-cited publications in the relevant field.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

