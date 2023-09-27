MAX SERVICE GROUP PROVIDES FREE HVAC SYSTEMS FOR FOUR AREA TEACHERS

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Service Group, which operates five leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the Midwest, is proud to announce it is providing complimentary HVAC systems to four educators who live and work in areas served by MAX Service Group companies.

Since 2022, MAX Service Group has provided free HVAC systems to educators in each market where the company operates. This year, one system was given to an educator in central Indiana on behalf of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, greater Louisville on behalf of Jarboe's Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, southwestern Ohio on behalf of Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, and Columbus, Ohio on behalf of Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.

Julissa Meraz, Eastbrook Elementary School

Julissa has been teaching for three years and is a hard-working educator who steps up for students whenever and wherever possible. She's proud to be a bilingual teacher and says her students' families appreciate the representation she provides in the classroom.





Katie LeBrun, Genoa Christian Academy

In her 18th year as an elementary school educator, Katie is passionate about helping students gain confidence and excitement about learning. In addition to teaching, Katie runs an aftercare program and attends students' after-school events.





Tammy Dearinger, Southwest Early Childhood Learning Center

As a preschool intervention specialist who works with children with special needs, Tammy chose teaching as her second career path in 2017.





Caitlyn Workman, Westport Middle School

Caitlyn has been a social studies teacher for sixth graders at Westport Middle School for a decade. She is her interdisciplinary team leader and international travel club sponsor.

"Working in education comes with challenges, but it is one of the most important fields of work there is," said Greg Wells, President of MAX Service Group. "Providing educators with a free HVAC system is a way we say thank you to those teachers and other educators who are working so hard each day to ready our youth for tomorrow. We are very happy to help these individuals who do so much to help others."

MAX Service Group's teacher HVAC giveaway is part of its MAX Gives campaign that focuses on charitable community contributions. Other initiatives have included HVAC giveaways to families in need, water heater giveaways to first responders and community volunteers, monthly donations to various charities, scholarships to deserving high school seniors and holiday donations to families.

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the U.S. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of customers each year. Owned by Wrench Group, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services, MAX Service Group is headquartered in Indianapolis.

