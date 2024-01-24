MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC (MAX) Enters Two New States with Strategic Partnerships Setting the Tone for Strong Growth in 2024

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MAX Surgical Specialty Management, led by Dr. Jason Auerbach, a nationally recognized Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, and Co-CEO of MAX and Jeff Ward, Founding Partner of MedEquity Capital and Co-CEO of MAX announce their expansion into two new states. Headquartered in Bergen County, New Jersey, with MAX's existing footprint, coupled with this new entrance into New York and Vermont, MAX is positioned to establish itself as the premier, surgeon-led OMS oral and maxillofacial platform in the Northeast.

MAX Enters Two New States

"At MAX, despite our roots being firmly and proudly planted in New Jersey, we've always felt it was our responsibility as an organization to uplift and support oral and maxillofacial surgeons anywhere," says Dr. Auerbach. "We're thrilled that extending our support to New York and Vermont is paving the path for MAX's platform to expand throughout the Northeast and beyond. We are the changemakers of surgeon-led OMS platforms and it's great to see these developments in real time."

In New York, MAX is excited to have partnered with New York Oral, Maxillofacial, and Implant Surgery (NYOMIS) with locations in Scarsdale and Mt. Kisco and led by their highly esteemed surgeons, Andrew Horowitz, DMD, MD, FACS and Gary Orentlicher, DMD. These surgeons and their entire teams demonstrate an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, education, and unparalleled outcomes. "Their attention to what matters most perfectly aligns with MAX's mission to prove that scaling a specialty platform and improving care are not mutually exclusive concepts" says Auerbach.

The new stakes in Vermont include taking on Northern Vermont Oral Surgery (NVOS) in Essex Junction, VT led by Dr. William Purdy and Vermont Oral Surgery Associates (VOSA) in South Burlington, VT, led by Dr. Paul Boerman. Respectively both practices have each built stellar reputations for their precision when it comes to procedures and patient-focused approach, making them ideal partners in MAX's pursuit of excellence. They strengthen the platform's elite positioning by offering full scope oral and maxillofacial care, along with their unique subset specialities in anesthesia and sleep apnea (Dr. Boerman) and implants and orthognathic surgery (Dr. Purdy).

These new partnerships for MAX in New York and Vermont are significant strides towards achieving their vision of redefining the space in which they operate. Ward continues, "There continues to be work ahead, but the MAX team is excited about even more opportunity as MAX now operates out of 20 premier locations, doubling since inception, representing 27 surgeons across 3 states and more to come."

About Dr. Gary Orentlicher of New York Oral, Maxillofacial, and Implant Surgery:

Dr. Gary Orentlicher graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed his residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He graduated dental school with six major awards in various dental specialties. While a resident, he was the recipient of the prestigious Merck, Sharpe & Dohme Resident Research Award. Dr. Orentlicher is a leader in the field of dental implantology. Recently he was Editor of a textbook, published by Elsevier, entitled "Digital Technologies in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery". He has lectured extensively. Dr. Orentlicher is Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at White Plains Hospital Center. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, a Fellow of the Northeastern Gnathological Society, and is a member of many regional and national dental and oral and maxillofacial surgery organizations.Dr. Orentlicher has given numerous training courses for dental specialists on new techniques and technologies for the planning and placement of dental implants. He has been involved with 3D virtual treatment planning for dental implant placement for over 20 years. https://oralsurgeryny.com/p/dental-implants-Scarsdale-NY-Gary-Orentlicher-DMD-p46609.asp

About Dr. Andrew Horowitz of New York Oral, Maxillofacial, and Implant Surgery:

Dr. Andrew Horowitz earned a Bachelor of Science with honors at the University of Michigan. He subsequently attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he obtained his Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD), graduating in the top 10 of his class. As such, he was then elected into the highest scholastic honor to Penn Dental Medicine students. His passion for the art and science of dentistry and medicine led him to enter into a combined MD/Oral and Maxillofacial Residency program in New York City and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and The Mount Sinai Hospital. Because of his outstanding academic standing in dental school, he was granted advanced standing at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where he graduated with a Doctorate of Medicine (MD). He is one of the first Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in the country to be named a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and a member of many local and national dental and oral and maxillofacial surgery organizations.Dr. Horowitz is at NYOMS for over 15 years where he practices the full scope of the specialty with a major emphasis on complex dental implant cases and major bone grafting. https://oralsurgeryny.com/p/dental-implants-Scarsdale-NY-Andrew-Horowitz-DMD-MD-FACS-p46610.asp

About Dr. William Purdy of Northern Vermont Oral Surgery:

William D. Purdy, DDS, MS graduated in 1979 from Syracuse University with a BS in Biology. He received his dental degree with honors in 1986 from the dental school at the State University of New York at Buffalo. He began practicing in Vermont in 1990 upon completion of his residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Ohio State University, where he also earned his master's degree. Dr. Purdy is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (board certified). He is a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, and a member of the American Dental Association, the Vermont State Dental Society, and the Vermont Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Dr. Purdy is a clinical instructor in the department of surgery at the University of Vermont College Of Medicine. He is a member of the medical staff at University of Vermont Medical Center and Northwestern Medical Center. His clinical interests include dental implants, orthognathic surgery (jaw surgery), dentoalveolar surgery, and bone grafting. https://www.nvos-vt.com/meet-dr-purdy

About Dr. Paul Boerman of Vermont Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates:

Paul G. Boerman, DDS has been practicing Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Vermont since 1989. He is a 1980 graduate of Calvin College, receiving a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry. He received his dental degree at the University of Detroit School of Dental Medicine in 1984 and extended his training with a year of residency in General Dentistry at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont. The following year Dr. Boerman completed residency training in Anesthesia also at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont. His residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery was completed at Henry Ford Hospital in 1989. Dr. Boerman is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, a member of the American Dental Association, the American Dental Society of Anesthesia, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and the Vermont State Dental Society. Dr. Boerman is past president of the Vermont Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Dr. Boerman has served for six years on the Examining Committee of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Boerman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Vermont College of Medicine and a member of the medical staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Clinical interests include dental implants, sleep apnea, orthognathic surgery, and outpatient anesthesia. https://www.vtoralsurgery.com/meet-us/meet-the-doctor/

About Dr. Jason Auerbach:

Dr. Jason M. Auerbach also known as @bloodytoothguy (186K) on social media is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon certified by both the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. This dual certification – and the expertise it reflects – enables Dr. Auerbach to provide patients with the full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including laser-assisted dental implant surgery, advanced bone grafting, wisdom tooth extraction, exposures of impacted canines for orthodontic patients, and more. Dr. Auerbach founded Riverside Oral Surgery in 2007 and, in so doing, began to realize his vision of providing the optimal patient experience through clinical excellence, compassionate care, and close attention to every detail. Since then, he has been honored regularly by colleagues and patients alike, and now has 13 practices in the greater state of New Jersey. Dr. Auerbach's newest venture is MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC, the ultimate surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial platform where he serves as the President and Co-CEO.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management:

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices to drive and support clinical excellence and a superior patient experience with the intention of creating the ultimate surgeon-led OMS platform. Backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is committed to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where surgeons' autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives. MAX provides a superior platform to support strategic practice growth as well as scalable, effective, and efficient daily operations required to meet the needs of top performing OMS practices. Further information is available at www.max-ssm.com.

