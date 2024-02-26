MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC (MAX) Expands Westward into the Keystone State, Strengthening their Position for 2024

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Co-CEOs Dr. Jason Auerbach and Jeff Ward of MAX Surgical Specialty Management are proud to announce MAX's expansion into Pennsylvania. Just off the heels of partnering with practices led by thought leaders in New York and Vermont, this entry into Pennsylvania will further add to New Jersey based, MAX's position as a leading innovator in the realm of surgeon-led OMS platforms. This growth is another steppingstone in solidifying MAX's presence as the premier OMS platform supporting practices throughout the Northeast.

MAX Enters Pennsylvania

"With each partnership, we reinforce that MAX is not just another option but rather a real difference maker for so many great surgeons trying to navigate this space," shares Dr. Auerbach. "The feedback has been astounding, and we are confident it will be no different from our new partners at Lititz Oral Surgery. We are witnessing a transformation in our industry, and MAX is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution."

In Pennsylvania, MAX has forged a partnership with Lititz Oral Surgery , located in Lititz and Hershey, Pennsylvania. Led by esteemed surgeon Dr. John Vakkas , DDS, MD, Lititz Oral Surgery is recognized for its superior clinical standards, patient-focused approach, educational initiatives, and exceptional treatment outcomes. Dr. Vakkas will directly contribute to MAX's passion for philanthropy as he has done great work to support those with cleft lip and palate around the world.

"Dr. Vakkas and his team exemplify the values that MAX stands for," Jeff Ward reflects. "Their dedication to superior patient care and specialized expertise make them invaluable partners that complement our other practices."

This new partnership in Pennsylvania showcases further progress toward MAX's mission in a tangible manner. MAX is thrilled to be reshaping the OMS industry landscape with surgeon-led vision and ideals.

About Dr. John Vakkas:

Dr. Vakkas is both a licensed dentist and physician and holds board certification from the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He obtained his doctor of dental surgery from Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery and his medical degree at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. He completed an internship in general surgery before completing his Oral and Maxillofacial residency at New York Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Vakkas has over 15 years' experience in oral surgery, with special interest in dental implantology, dentoalveolar surgery and pathology. In addition to his surgical practice, he fulfilled his passion for serving the underprivileged through international work with Healing the Children, where he provided cleft lip and palate surgical care in Colombia, as well as Healthcare International, providing dental services in Jamaica. Dr. Vakkas is an active member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Pennsylvania Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the National Dental Honor Society. Further information is available at https://jawdoctor.com/staff/john-vakkas-dds/ .

About Dr. Jason Auerbach:

Dr. Jason M. Auerbach also known as @bloodytoothguy (186K) on social media is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon certified by both the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. This dual certification – and the expertise it reflects – enables Dr. Auerbach to provide patients with the full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including laser-assisted dental implant surgery, advanced bone grafting, wisdom tooth extraction, exposures of impacted canines for orthodontic patients, and more. Dr. Auerbach founded Riverside Oral Surgery in 2007 and, in so doing, began to realize his vision of providing the optimal patient experience through clinical excellence, compassionate care, and close attention to every detail. Since then, he has been honored regularly by colleagues and patients alike, and now has 13 practices in the greater state of New Jersey. Dr. Auerbach's newest venture is MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC, the ultimate surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial platform where he serves as the President and Co-CEO.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management:

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices to drive and support clinical excellence and a superior patient experience with the intention of creating the ultimate surgeon-led OMS platform. Backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is committed to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where surgeons' autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives. MAX provides a superior platform to support strategic practice growth as well as scalable, effective, and efficient daily operations required to meet the needs of top performing OMS practices. Further information is available at www.max-ssm.com.

About MedEquity Capital:

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services business, most often in the lower middle-market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at www.medequity.com.

About RF Investment Partners:

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. Further information is available at www.rf-partners.com.

