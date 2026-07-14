MAX Surgical Specialty Management selects Sensei Cloud to unlock its next phase of growth

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensei, a Carestream Dental brand and a global leader in dental practice management software and digital imaging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with MAX Surgical Specialty Management, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is the premier surgeon-led support organization partnering with leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practices in the Northeast, providing comprehensive operational and business support, enabling surgeons to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. Under the agreement, MAX has selected Sensei Cloud as the exclusive practice management system across its entire estate, consolidating all locations under a single ecosystem.

Sensei, A Carestream Dental Brand

The partnership brings MAX's full estate onto Sensei Cloud, standardizing practice management, payments, patient engagement, and claims under one platform. By moving to a single cloud-based system, MAX gains a consistent workflow across all locations, centralized visibility for leadership, and a foundation to scale as the organization grows.

"We're excited about this partnership and about what it means for MAX's future," said Ajit Viswanathan, President, Sensei Cloud at Carestream Dental. "Consolidating an estate of this size onto a single platform is exactly the kind of transformation Sensei Cloud was built for, and we're looking forward to bringing that same cloud-based approach to more DSOs as they look to simplify their operations and scale with confidence."

"At MAX, we're intentional about building the infrastructure that allows our surgeons to focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional patient care," said Jeffrey DeBellis, President and Chief Operating Officer of MAX Surgical Specialty Management. "As we continue to grow, it's essential that our technology evolves with us. Sensei Cloud provides a modern, scalable platform that will help create greater consistency across our practices, improve operational visibility, and better support our teams for years to come. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in solutions that strengthen our organization while preserving the autonomy our surgeons value."

Together, Sensei and MAX Surgical Specialty Management are building a foundation for consistent, scalable practice management across MAX's full network of locations.

About Carestream Dental

Carestream Dental is committed to creating dental software, imaging systems, and CAD/CAM solutions that empower dental professionals to provide exceptional patient care. Trusted by practices worldwide, Carestream Dental's portfolio includes Sensei Cloud and CS Imaging software, as well as advanced imaging hardware and digital workflow solutions. For more information, visit carestreamdental.com.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Founded in 2022, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is redefining the future of oral and maxillofacial surgery. A surgeon-led management services organization (MSO), MAX empowers clinical leaders to thrive by offering robust operational support, advanced technology, and a network of elite peers — while safeguarding the autonomy and identity of every practice. With a growing footprint across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont, MAX is committed to building a better model: one that elevates patient care, drives professional growth, and delivers sustainable success for surgeons.

Media Contacts

MAX Surgical Specialty Management:

Rashawn Jackson

Sr. Director of Marketing, MAX Surgical Specialty Management

[email protected]

(866) 629-6468

Carestream Dental:

Linda Fiorito

Sr. Marketing Manager, Carestream Dental/Sensei

[email protected]

(470) 381-4621

SOURCE Sensei