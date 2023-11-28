Maxeon Solar Technologies Initiates TOPCon Patent Infringement Investigation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that it has initiated an investigation of several companies for infringement of Maxeon patents pertaining to TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell technology in the United States. Several companies have announced plans to import into the United States or manufacture in the United States solar panels that utilize TOPCon solar cells. In response, Maxeon has begun actively monitoring the United States market for the presence of potentially infringing products.

The innovations behind Maxeon IBC, Shingled Hypercell, and TOPCon technologies are protected by a patent portfolio of over 1,600 granted patents and over 360 pending patent applications in the United States of America, China, Australia, Japan, Korea, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

"Maxeon is a leader in solar cell technology, having developed, commercialized and practiced tunnel oxide passivated contact technology on our solar cells for over 15 years," said Lindsey Wiedmann, Maxeon's Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer. "We will rigorously defend our intellectual property rights should Maxeon determine its TOPCon patents have been infringed. Innovation depends on a patent system that rewards and protects the investments necessary to create such innovation. As a global, industry-leading solar company, Maxeon strongly supports fair competition in the marketplace and appreciates the importance of intellectual property rights of all participants in the industry. This also means that we intend to formidably defend our intellectual property rights when they are violated. Earlier this year we filed lawsuits against Tongwei with respect to our Shingled Hypercell technology and against Aiko with respect to our IBC technology. We plan to continue to meticulously defend our intellectual property around IBC, Shingled Hypercell, and TOPCon technologies."

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with over 1,600 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a +35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

