Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its management team will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

On Wednesday May 26 th , at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT , management will present at Nomura International ( Hong Kong ) Carbon-Neutrality Series 2021 Conference.

, at / , management will present at Nomura International ( ) Carbon-Neutrality Series 2021 Conference. On May 27 th-28th, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at Bank of America Clean Energy Conference. Management will also present in a fireside chat scheduled on Friday, May 28 th, at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT .

You may access the webcast of the presentation at the Investors section of Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations.

Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

