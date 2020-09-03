Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

On Monday, September 7, 2020 , at 8:00 PM EDT / Tuesday, September 8, 2020 , at 8:00 AM China Time , Maxeon will present at the Morgan Stanley China Solar Seminar. The conference will be held virtually, and attendance is by invitation only for clients of Morgan Stanley. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley sales representative.

, Maxeon will present at the Morgan Stanley China Solar Seminar. The conference will be held virtually, and attendance is by invitation only for clients of Morgan Stanley. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley sales representative. On Thursday, September 10, 2020 , Maxeon will participate at the Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference, also to be held virtually. Maxeon will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Barclays. Interested investors should contact their Barclays sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and sells SunPower brand solar panels across more than 100 countries and is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future plans and areas of focus, our positioning for future success following the spin-off, our future business plans, and our expectations for technology collaboration. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: challenges managing our joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage key supplier and customer relationships, as well as the supply and technology collaboration relationship with SunPower Corporation; competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; and the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, as amended, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

© 2020 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

Related Links

http://newsroom.sunpower.com

