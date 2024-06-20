MAXHUB Demonstrates Partnerships that Strengthen All Aspects of Smart Collaboration at London Tech Week and Infocomm US

Joint white paper launched with Intel showcases the importance of smart collaboration that supports remote and hybrid work now and in the future

Deep technology partnerships with industry leaders Intel and Microsoft allow MAXHUB to accelerate transforming small BYOD to smart Teams Rooms

MAXHUB works with a wide range of partners to ensure excellence and compatibility in every area of its communication solutions

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a leading provider of collaborative communication and interactive display solutions, showcased how its partnerships with leading technology firms lead to solutions that make the future of collaboration even smarter. A white paper jointly launched by MAXHUB and Intel uncovered findings that underscore the need for solutions that create a friction-less collaboration environment. To that end, MAXHUB continues to work with industry leaders Intel and Microsoft, ranging from foundational hardware design, to advanced software innovations that result in more cost-friendly and more stable communications within organizations.

Image: MAXHUB Ecosystem Partnership

Remote and hybrid work is the future

"Remote and hybrid work has become a global trend, with 70% of organizations planning to adopt remote or hybrid work as their primary mode by 2023," said Ben Cope, Principle Engineer of HEC technologies, Intel. "In the United States, 85% of remote meetings are conducted in small and medium-sized meeting rooms. However, only 7.8% of these rooms are equipped for remote video conferencing. Deploying remote collaboration solutions in small and medium-sized meeting rooms is crucial for enhancing overall remote collaboration capabilities within organizations," he added.

Integrating the best hardware technology into MAXHUB products

Beyond the joint effort to discover these needs and their solutions through the white paper, MAXHUB has worked closely with Intel to integrate their industry-leading technology into MAXHUB solutions. The 12th-generation Intel® Core™ processor found in the MAXHUB XT Series (Pro) is the perfect example of a technology enablers that helps to fulfill this requirement. They excel in areas such as rendering, computation, multi-threaded compression and decompression, and video encoding. These come together to ensure a consistently smooth experience, even when these sessions stretch over long hours during which organizations makes important collaborative decisions, brainstorm new ideas, or solve time-critical engineering problems together.

"The collaboration between MAXHUB and Intel represents a strong partnership focused on driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions in the meeting collaboration industry, and we are proud to have MAXHUB as an Intel Titanium partner" continued Cope. "By developing solutions with MAXHUB to enhance collaboration experiences, Intel will be at the same time meeting evolving needs of customers, their organizations, and the meeting collaboration industry as a whole."

Working with Microsoft ensures a seamless and secure Microsoft Teams experience

Microsoft Teams is an important tool in many organizations, enabling team members to collaborate seamlessly when in the office, working remotely in the same city, or even when on the other side of the world. MAXHUB works directly with Microsoft to create an unparallel Microsoft Teams experience. This includes technology that works in the background, including the use of AI with Microsoft Azure Cloud to ensure a seamless, robust experience that's also incredibly secure.

"The MAXHUB XT Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms is the ideal solution for upgrading BYOD meeting spaces. Featuring a comprehensive product portfolio, it includes console kits, UC peripherals, and a range of advanced display options," said Darren Lin, Vice General Manager, MAXHUB Global Business. "With over four bundles and an expanding selection, the MAXHUB portfolio covers everything from focus and small rooms to medium and signature rooms, offering cost-effective solutions for customers. Additionally, MAXHUB Pivot ensures easy remote device management, and a 3-year warranty with local support guarantees a seamless workflow.

Every aspect of MAXHUB solutions made better with close partnerships

To make sure every aspect of its communication solutions can delight users and organizations, MAXHUB works with countless other technology providers to optimize and improve its products. Aside from Intel and Microsoft, these industry leaders joined MAXHUB at London Tech Week and Infocomm US:

Extron, creator of advanced AV technology solutions, joined forces with MAXHUB to redefine enterprise AV and conferencing control. A simple tap on the MAXHUB Teams Rooms Console can seamlessly manage meetings and trigger automation events such as display power, shades, and lighting.

Nureva, a company that makes it refreshingly easy for IT teams to equip meeting and learning spaces with great audio, teamed up with MAXHUB to deliver a superior audio-visual conferencing system that simplifies setup, streamlines management, and reduces costs for users.

Sennheiser, a renowned company driven by a passion for creating impactful audio solutions, offers top-notch, Teams Certified audio solutions for crystal-clear communication, complemented by MAXHUB's advanced displays and UC devices that enhance visual content and meetings.

INOGENI, a designer and manufacturer of advanced video conferencing solutions for the corporate, educational and healthcare markets, has a collaborative synergy with MAXHUB, effortlessly amplifying the versatility of meeting rooms, enabling seamless BYOM workflow integration.

Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) platform, and MAXHUB both leverage open IT software architecture to enable robust and reliable integrations. Together, they deliver industry-leading control for MAXHUB displays within the Q-SYS Ecosystem.

Audio-Technica works with MAXHUB to enable excellent video and audio quality in conference rooms.

Huddly, as one of the very few Teams-certified solutions that enable a multi-camera experience in a Teams room, coupled with the MAXHUB Teams Rooms solution, now offers customers the chance to experience TV and movie magic in a regular conference room!

Looking ahead to 2024, MAXHUB's partnership and bundled solutions continue to expand, promising an even broader range of product formats to cater to diverse enterprise needs. To learn more about the white paper, "Transform Your BYOD Meeting Space into a Microsoft Teams Rooms", jointly launched by MAXHUB and Intel, please visit here; To learn more about MAXHUB's bundled solutions and partnerships, please visit https://www.maxhub.com/en/partners/

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated communication and display solutions. MAXHUB creates a technology hub where inspiration has the freedom to grow into meaningful connections. Centered around integration, MAXHUB provides next-level integrated solutions for people to communicate, present, and collaborate. MAXHUB, where inspiration moves ahead. For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.maxhub.com.

Find us on:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443849/Image_MAXHUB_Ecosystem_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg