Maximize Protection with The Right Gutter Size - No More Water Damage!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The correct sizing of gutters is a critical factor in protecting residential and commercial buildings from water damage, according to experts at The Brothers that just do Gutters. The company emphasizes that appropriate gutter sizing is essential for effectively channeling water away from structures, thereby preventing a myriad of problems that can result from improper water drainage.

"Gutter size is more than just an aesthetic choice; it's a crucial decision that impacts the longevity and effectiveness of a water drainage system," said Danny Horboychuk, President of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "Undersized gutters can quickly become overwhelmed during heavy rainfalls, leading to overflows that can damage foundations, landscaping, and exterior surfaces."

Industry statistics underscore the significance of selecting the right gutter size. According to the National Association of Home Builders, incorrect gutter sizing is one of the top reasons for water damage in homes, which can cost homeowners thousands of dollars in repairs. The Brothers that just do Gutters uses a customized approach, considering roof square footage and the local rainfall intensity to determine the optimal gutter size for each project.

Proper gutter sizing involves calculating the square footage of the drainage area and factoring in local rainfall data. This approach ensures that gutters are adequately equipped to handle the volume of water they will encounter, which varies significantly across different geographic areas. For instance, a home in a region with high precipitation will require larger and more robust gutter systems compared to a home in a drier climate.

"In areas with intense seasonal storms, standard gutter sizes often do not suffice. We frequently recommend 6-inch gutters instead of the standard 5-inch for homes in such regions," added Horboychuk. "This minor adjustment can dramatically improve the handling capacity of the system, preventing costly water damage down the line."

The Brothers that just do Gutters, a member of Evive Brands family, is committed to providing tailored gutter solutions that meet the specific needs of their clients. With expert installation and maintenance services, the company ensures that every gutter system operates efficiently and effectively, protecting properties from the risks associated with improper water management.

For more information or to schedule a professional gutter inspection, visit www.brothersgutters.com or call 866-550-3569.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters