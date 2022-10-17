MaxLite and Habitat for Humanity International celebrate 10 years of partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxLite, a manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting products, is renewing its partnership with Habitat for Humanity and marking its 10th year of supporting sustainable homes across the U.S. Over the course of its partnership with Habitat, MaxLite has donated $13 million in energy-efficient lighting products and funding to help Habitat homeowners lower their home energy costs and make housing more affordable.

"We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Habitat for Humanity," said Spencer Bolgard, president and chief executive officer of MaxLite. "We are proud to say that in the last ten years, we have built a strong relationship, one that reflects our shared commitment to sustainable housing and energy-efficiency. We are also happy that we can support the Habitat organization itself. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve as we continue to work together."

This year, MaxLite is contributing $300,000 in energy-efficient lighting products as part of a $900,000 three-year commitment to Habitat, as well as donating $150,000 towards events and employee engagement opportunities. The donated LED bulbs and other LED lighting fixtures will be sold through Habitat for Humanity ReStores. Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that are independently owned and operated by local Habitat organizations that sell products at a fraction of the retail price. Sales of donated items help fund Habitat construction projects in local communities. Donated MaxLite products are sold in more than 150 ReStores across the country.

MaxLite products, which include LED light bulbs, LED fixtures and other energy saving products, are designed to help homeowners save money on electricity costs and to change their light bulbs less frequently. MaxLite also works with local utility companies across the US and their energy-efficiency rebate programs to provide additional discounts on lighting products for Habitat ReStores. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED light bulbs use 80 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs and have a lifetime of 25,000-50,000 hours.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating this 10-year partnership milestone with MaxLite," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "Energy-efficiency and sustainability are important priorities to Habitat, and MaxLite lighting products have been essential to helping homeowners across the country achieve both in their own homes. We are grateful for MaxLite's continued support for our mission."

Habitat's partnership with MaxLite began in 2013 when the company donated $2.5 million and lighting products to help create sustainable and affordable housing solutions in the U.S. Along with monetary and product donations, MaxLite employees have volunteered for builds around the country and have helped construct or improve affordable homes in partnership with Habitat homeowners.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About MaxLite

MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products since 1993. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A five-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its teams and facilities in New Jersey, Indiana, California, and globally. MaxLite is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council. For more information, call 800-555-5629, email [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International