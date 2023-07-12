MaxVal Streamlines FTO Assessment Processes via Partnership with ClearstoneIP

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, announced today a partnership agreement with ClearstoneIP, a pioneer in digital freedom-to-operate (FTO) management. The partnership will serve to strengthen and expand MaxVal's IP search capabilities by offering a streamlined solution for managing the FTO assessment process.

Leveraging access to the broadest set of patent search platforms, MaxVal's team of analysts prepare in-depth search reports for its customers. The references from those reports can now be easily added directly into the customer's workflow in the Clearstone FTO platform.

The Clearstone FTO platform streamlines the FTO assessment process, enabling companies and law firms to facilitate collaboration between analysts, in-house counsel, and their clients. The Clearstone FTO platform provides interactive visualizations and intuitive workflows, enabling users to more efficiently review references, evaluate FTO, and deliver opinions, all while building a dynamic institutional knowledge base of patent analysis.

According to Stuart Recher, President, Services at MaxVal, "Our search services have long provided valuable insights to some of the world's most innovative companies and law firms on patents of interest to them. And with this new partnership, we'll be able to provide even greater value as we broaden our offerings to include FTO process management, including the ability for MaxVal analysts to import references for confidential review by attorneys."

Gabe Sukman, CEO of ClearstoneIP added, "With their commitment to technology, service, and security, MaxVal is truly leading the industry. By partnering with them, we look forward to expanding our reach and elevating expectations of what is possible in patent risk management industry-wide."

About ClearstoneIP

ClearstoneIP was founded by patent attorneys to pioneer the industry standard for digital freedom-to-operate (FTO) management. The Clearstone FTO platform provides efficient workflows focused on critical collaboration between and among key stakeholders in the patent clearance process, including in-house counsel, R&D, business units, and outside counsel. The result is accelerated innovation with effectively managed and mitigated patent infringement risk. The founders' collective 40+ years of patent industry experience, together with ongoing feedback from thousands of global users, enable FTO management best practices in the market's only purpose-built, end-to-end patent clearance management platform. Visit ClearstoneIP or follow us on LinkedIn @ClearstoneIP.

About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email [email protected] for more information.

