What's Driving the Shift Toward Short‑Term Promo CDs? CD Valet Analyzes Market Behavior Following Latest Federal Reserve Meeting

SEATTLE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. Following the Federal Reserve's recent announcement, CD Valet's rate analysis shows that consumers and financial institutions are staying focused on short‑term funding. Promotional CDs – special, time‑limited offers that typically feature higher‑than‑standard rates – have become a key tool for attracting deposits while maintaining flexibility in an uncertain rate environment.

As the market anticipates a potential rate cut later this year, institutions are structuring promotional offers to avoid locking in elevated funding costs for multiple years. CD Valet today reported that nearly 60% of promotional CDs tracked by CD Valet now carry terms of 12 months or less, underscoring the industry's shift toward shorter‑duration products.

"Institutions appear to be taking a more measured approach to deposit pricing as liquidity pressures ease," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "Shorter‑term promos give banks the flexibility they need in a shifting rate environment while also giving savers a chance to capture competitive yields without tying up their money for too long."

The total number of promotional CDs tracked by CD Valet has edged down slightly in recent months – from 3,503 on January 1 to 3,457 as of March 16 – which may signal a cooling in deposit‑gathering urgency as conditions stabilize.

"Our data shows that institutions are bracing for a lower‑rate environment by keeping most promotional activity focused on shorter terms," said Roske. "That means savers looking for flexibility and liquidity may find their best opportunities in short‑term CDs. At the same time, banks and credit unions can use these trends to shape pricing strategies that stay competitive without overextending on long‑term funding costs."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet