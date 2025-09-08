Maya and Duránd's Superintelligence Human-Enhancement Technology Company, Labs, Raises $22.5 Million Series Seed Funding at a $10 Billion Valuation to Power its 7 Labs -- including Yuhmmy App, YuhmmyAI featuring Social-Taste AI Models (STAMs) and Social-Taste Agents (STAGs) and Yuhmmy AR/VR

Fuel Labs' 7 core labs and Yuhmmy App 2.0, the Social-Taste Super App redefining craving, taste, and human-enhancement. Post this

This Series Seed establishes Labs' "1 Company, 7 Labs" vision — a multidisciplinary system built to pioneer entirely new categories of superintelligence and human-enhancement technologies.

Within this architecture, Yuhmmy App 2.0 is Labs' flagship product: the World's 1st Social-Taste Super App where people come together for fun, funny and flavorful culinary conversations around eating, drinking and snacking — at Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch, Dessert and Dinner through audiovisual Tasterooms and ultra short-form Taste Reactions with friends, family, and new connections.

As the flagship, Yuhmmy also serves as the blueprint for how future products will grow, fueled by the combined strength of all seven (7) labs.

Together, these interconnected labs each advance a distinct frontier:

lab1: Labs Intelligence (superintelligence)

(superintelligence) lab2: Labs Realities (immersive spatial computing)

(immersive spatial computing) lab3: Labs Blocks (blockchain infrastructures)

(blockchain infrastructures) lab4: Labs Crypto (cryptographic finance)

(cryptographic finance) lab5: LabsX (experimental sciences)

(experimental sciences) lab6: LavLabs (consumer experiences)

(consumer experiences) lab7: Factory5227 (wearables / frontier hardware)

Based on this framework, Yuhmmy App 2.0 originates from lab6: LavLabs, and quickly became fueled by lab1: Labs Intelligence through proprietary Social-Taste AI Models (STAMs) and Social-Taste Agents (STAGs) with YuhmmyAI, and lab2: Labs Realities through Spatial-Taste with Yuhmmy AR/VR and the Yuhmmyverse. This early fusion of consumer experience and AI marks the birthplace of the Social-Taste Graph, and defines new digital categories: Tasteintelligence and Tasteimmersion.

Over time, Yuhmmy will draw on the full power of all seven (7) labs — from hardware and wearables to blockchain, crypto, immersive realities, and experimental sciences — evolving into a living demonstration of Labs' superintelligence architecture.

This fall, that vision advances with a major step forward. Yuhmmy App 2.0 will open with initial access for USC and UCLA students, launching with a go-to-market strategy that makes the app available only during mealtimes — Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Monday–Saturday, and Brunch, Dinner, and Dessert on Sundays. Outside these windows, Yuhmmy closes, creating rhythm and anticipation that echo the way meals have always anchored human communities.

In its first phase, USC and UCLA students will shape the culture of Yuhmmy by being the first to gather around its digital tables. From there, the community will expand — with students nationwide, along with brands, creators, media, and investors, able to join the waitlist for priority access. The broader vision is to evolve Yuhmmy into a living ritual, where digital and physical tables merge into one shared experience.

Yuhmmy will also introduce a suite of Social-Taste Features — including Taste Reactions, Tasterooms, Tastechat, Cravecash T2T/Taster-to-Taster payments, Taste Sports, Taste Drops and TNPL (Taste Now, Pay Later) that will form the Commercial-Taste Industry (CTI).

Together, these features make Yuhmmy App 2.0 the first consumer expression of Labs' "1 Company, 7 Labs" vision.

"We're building a new category called social-taste," said Duránd F. Davis Jr., Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO of Labs. "We're also building an entirely new kind of industry—one that runs on what we call commercial-taste."

"Every lab was built around the belief that technology should serve as an extension of the human senses, human perception and human cognition," added Maya E. Davis, Co-founder, Vice Chairwoman, President & Chief Ecosystem Strategy Officer (CESO). "This funding brings us closer to reimagining how people crave, create, and connect with taste."

About Labs Companies, Inc.

Labs Companies, Inc. (branded and doing business as Labs) is an American global human-enhancement technology company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. Formed in 2025 through a restructuring of LavLabs Inc., Labs now serves as the parent company to a multidisciplinary innovation system spanning seven core labs: Labs Intelligence, Labs Realities, Labs Blocks, Labs Crypto, LabsX, LavLabs, and Factory5227, operating across superintelligence, immersive realities, digital economies, experimental sciences, consumer internet, and wearable hardware. Yuhmmy App is Labs' flagship consumer platform.

Each Lab is dedicated to advancing human capabilities through transformative products, services, platforms, and technologies (PSPTs) in superintelligence, digital economies, immersive realities, consumer internet, wearables, and social experiences.

Labs' ecosystem spans FinTaste (Labs Financial Group), venture and fund infrastructure (Labs Investor Group), culinary real estate (Labs Realty Group), education (Labs Learn), entertainment (Labs Entertainment), and digital media (Labs Media).

Labs' mission is to inspire creativity to shape futures that help build communities and advance human capabilities. Its signature emblem, Chemí (/kim-me/), is inspired by chemistry's test tube, symbolizing wonder, excitement, testing, and openness.

Learn more at:

LabsCompanies.com

For the full Series Seed Brief story, visit:



Labs Newsroom:

labscompanies.com/newsroom/writings/seriesseed

Download the Full Series Seed Brief Announcement:

https://labscompanies.com/seriesseedbrief/Labs_Series_Seed_Announcement_Brief_Full_Official_Doc.pdf

Labs Press Room:

Labs.press

About Yuhmmy

Yuhmmy is the flagship brand of Labs — building the infrastructure for a new Social-Taste Internet powered by craving, not clicks. At the center is Yuhmmy App, the world's first Social-Taste™ Super App, which transforms everyday eating, sipping, snacking, and savoring into expressive, shareable, and transactional moments. Through Taste Reactions, Tasterooms, Tastechat, Cravecash, and TNPL (Taste Now, Pay Later), Yuhmmy turns flavor into a form of identity, commerce, and craveable self-expression.

Yuhmmy's deeper engine is YuhmmyAI — a real-time, perception-based intelligence layer powered by STAMs (Social-Taste AI Models) and STAGs (Social-Taste Agents). These contextual AI systems personalize every interaction, taste-search, and flavor-fueled recommendation across the app. Together, they form the first emotional-reasoning AI designed for the language of taste.

Alongside YuhmmyAI, the company is launching Yuhmmy AR/VR — a mixed-reality platform for immersive taste exploration. From campus-based Taste Hunts to global Taste Battles, Yuhmmy AR/VR blends virtual and real-life experience into what Labs calls Tastertainment™.

With the launch of Yuhmmy App 2.0 this fall, Yuhmmy App becomes the central node of a new global Tasteconomy™ — connecting communities through flavor, culture, and crave-tech innovation.

Learn more about the Yuhmmy Brand, Yuhmmy App, YuhmmyAI and Yuhmmy AR/VR at: Yuhmmy.com

Labs' August Series Seed II closed a $35 million EDGE Note in debt financing at a $12.5 billion post-money valuation; that $12.5 billion valuation reflects a 25% valuation increase since our Series Seed April 18th.

Read Our Series Seed II Announcement here: https://labscompanies.com/newsroom/writings/seriesseed2

