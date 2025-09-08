Maya and Duránd's Superintelligence Human-Enhancement Technology Company, Labs, Raises $35 Million Series Seed II at a $12.5 Billion Valuation to Accelerate Yuhmmy App 2.0, YuhmmyAI and Yuhmmy AR/VR; Solely Led by JetDebt Finance

Funding accelerates Yuhmmy App 2.0 at USC & UCLA, expands YuhmmyAI, Yuhmmy AR/VR and advance Labs' 7 core labs. Post this

The Series Seed established the company's '1 Company, 7 Labs' vision, with Yuhmmy App 2.0, the world's 1st Social-Taste Super App for fun, funny, and flavorful conversations, as the first expression of that system.

Series Seed II builds directly on that foundation, highlighting Labs' momentum and fueling the public release of Yuhmmy App 2.0, opening this fall with exclusive first access for USC and UCLA students.

Yuhmmy App will allow people to share food, drinks, sweets, snacks and recreational flavors through live audiovisual Tasterooms and ultra short-form Taste Reactions, turning everyday tasting into a time to connect with friends, family, and new communities around the globe.

Initially, Yuhmmy App 2.0 will open only during mealtimes — Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Monday–Saturday, and Brunch, Dinner, and Dessert on Sundays. Between those windows, the app closes, building anticipation and giving every session the feel of a shared meal. On-campus activations will spark excitement, guiding students directly into the app to taste, create, and stream together.

Alongside the product rollout, Labs will introduce Yuhmmy Characters — a taste-native layer of expressive, collectible identities that members can use across Taste Reactions, Tasterooms, and Tastechats.

Characters such as Palatepups, FlavorFriends, and TasteToons function as Digital & Physical Taste Valuables (DPTVs), unlocking premium content, GrubGems, PalatePoints, PalatePerks, real-world collaborations, and Yuhmmy Rewards. Yuhmmy Characters also create new surfaces for what we call Cravecreator taste-merchandising, taste-branded partnerships, and character-based taste-ad formats inside Yuhmmy Promote, also igniting Yuhmmers to become Tastetrepreneurs.

While USC and UCLA lead the launch, everyone else — students nationwide, brands (e.g., Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Doritos), creators, media, and investors — can join the waitlist to reserve their place at the table.

At its core, Yuhmmy App is fueled by proprietary STAMs (Social-Taste AI Models) and STAGs (Social-Taste Agents) — the Tasteintelligence layer that ingests cravings, interprets flavor, and powers new ways for people to share meals together. From this tasteintelligence, Social-Taste Apps will emerge, carrying taste into events, shopping, maps, music, and more — all connected through the universal language of flavor.

Together, they establish Yuhmmy App as the world's first Social-Taste Super App and the foundation of a new superindustry: the Commercial-Taste Industry (CTI).

"This capital puts Yuhmmy App 2.0 directly into people's hands — starting at USC and UCLA — while we deepen YuhmmyAI, Yuhmmy AR/VR and ready our ecosystems and economies for scaled SAT economics," said Duránd F. Davis Jr., Founder & CEO of Labs.

"Labs is defining a taste-native category. This Series Seed II extension provides speed now and a clear path for our firm to retrieve equity up-side at Series A, without slowing product cadence, as Labs prepares for their Pre-Series A and Series A Rounds," said James E. Thomas, Head of the JET entities.

"This next chapter will catapult the Social-Taste Graph and Commercial-Taste Industry — where taste, technology, and community merge to redefine how the world comes together around eating, drinking, snacking, and enjoying taste recreationally," said Maya E. Davis, Co-founder & President of Labs.

This financing also underscores Labs' strategy to accelerate revenue ecosystems across SAT (Subscriptions, Advertising, Transactions) within its BREMS (Business, Revenue, Economic, Monetization, Sales) framework, including Yuhmmy Premium tiers (Premium Pilot $5, Premium Pulse $15, Premium Plus $20, Premium Pro $100), Yuhmmy Promote (TasteAds, STEBA, YAN!, TAP!), and Yuhmmy Marketplace (Taste Shop, Taste Store, Taste Mart, TNPL, and Tastebank).

About Labs Companies, Inc.

Labs Companies, Inc. (branded and doing business as Labs) is an American global human-enhancement technology company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. Formed in 2025 through a restructuring of LavLabs Inc., Labs now serves as the parent company to a multidisciplinary innovation system spanning seven core labs: Labs Intelligence, Labs Realities, Labs Blocks, Labs Crypto, LabsX, LavLabs, and Factory5227, operating across superintelligence, immersive realities, digital economies, experimental sciences, consumer internet, and wearable hardware. Yuhmmy App is Labs' flagship consumer platform.

Each Lab is dedicated to advancing human capabilities through transformative products, services, platforms, and technologies (PSPTs) in superintelligence, digital economies, immersive realities, consumer internet, wearables, and social experiences.

Labs' ecosystem spans FinTaste (Labs Financial Group), venture and fund infrastructure (Labs Investor Group), culinary real estate (Labs Realty Group), education (Labs Learn), entertainment (Labs Entertainment), and digital media (Labs Media).

Labs' mission is to inspire creativity to shape futures that help build communities and advance human capabilities. Its signature emblem, Chemí (/kim-me/), is inspired by chemistry's test tube, symbolizing wonder, excitement, testing, and openness.

LabsCompanies.com

labscompanies.com/newsroom/writings/seriesseed2

https://labscompanies.com/seriesseedbrief/Labs_Series_Seed_II_Announcement_Full_Official_Doc.pdf

Labs.press

About Yuhmmy

Yuhmmy is the flagship brand of Labs — building the infrastructure for a new Social-Taste Internet powered by craving, not clicks. At the center is Yuhmmy App, the world's first Social-Taste Super App, which transforms everyday eating, sipping, snacking, and savoring into expressive, shareable, and transactional moments. Through Taste Reactions, Tasterooms, Tastechat, Cravecash, and TNPL (Taste Now, Pay Later), Yuhmmy turns flavor into a form of identity, commerce, and craveable self-expression.

Yuhmmy's deeper engine is YuhmmyAI — a real-time, perception-based intelligence layer powered by STAMs and STAGs. These contextual AI systems personalize every interaction, taste-search, and flavor-fueled recommendation across the app. Alongside YuhmmyAI, the company is launching Yuhmmy AR/VR for immersive taste exploration, and Yuhmmy Characters — expressive, collectible identities and effects that travel across the entire Yuhmmy ecosystem and unlock digital-to-physical rewards, collaborations, and marketplace benefits.

With the rollout of Yuhmmy App 2.0 beginning this fall, Yuhmmy becomes the central node of a global Tasteconomy — connecting communities through flavor, culture, and crave-tech innovation.

Yuhmmy.com

Labs' April Series Seed closed at $22.5 million and a $10 billion post-money valuation; today's $12.5 billion reflects a 25% valuation increase.

Read Prior Series Seed Brief here:

https://labscompanies.com/newsroom/writings/seriesseed

