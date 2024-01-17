MAYANIQUEL'S STATEMENT REGARDING ITS DELISTING BY OFAC TODAY

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are gratified with action taken today by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in rescinding sanctions imposed on Mayaniquel. As we stated publicly in December 2022, this designation was erroneous. Today, OFAC has expressly acknowledged that Mayaniquel did not meet the criteria for designation. Indeed, as we also stated in December 2022, Mayaniquel is not, and never has been, an entity related, owned, or controlled by either the persons, companies, or corporate group mentioned in today's OFAC press release.

During this period of forced suspension, Mayaniquel's operations in Panzos, Alta Verapaz region, endured substantial commercial and financial harm which we shall address.

Mayaniquel takes great pride in supplying the nickel that fuels industries throughout the world, including the US. We look forward to resuming activity, reinstating our workforce in Guatemala and supporting local communities.

