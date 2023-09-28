Maybelline New York Makes a Splash in Roblox: A Digital Makeup and Music Adventure

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York has ventured into the virtual world of Roblox, captivating a new audience of makeup enthusiasts. Through a partnership with Splash, the brand has launched a 360-brand campaign that specifically targets the vibrant music community within Roblox.

Within the virtual world, Maybelline offers virtual makeup looks, mini games, and exclusive music, creating an immersive experience that promotes self-expression, a core value of Maybelline New York.

Emily Arkells, Vice President of Digital for Maybelline New York, states, "As the leading makeup brand in the digital space, Maybelline is committed to providing consumers with new and exciting experiences that promote self-expression. Our partnership with Splash on Roblox allows us to seamlessly integrate our products into an interactive world. With a diverse range of virtual makeup looks created by talented makeup and 3D artists, users can now experiment with different styles and expressions within the virtual world of Roblox through the music game Splash. This collaboration perfectly aligns with Maybelline New York's core values of self-expression, play, and empowerment, making self-expression accessible to all, wherever they engage with our brand."

Maybelline's "Makeup Your Mix" campaign invites Roblox users to immerse themselves in captivating experiences, such as the Maybelline New York lounge and Graffiti Room. These virtual spaces provide exciting opportunities for users to unleash their creativity by experimenting with a wide range of Maybelline products. For instance, users can use Vinyl Ink and Falsies Surreal Mascara to paint graffiti. The campaign introduces six unique makeup looks, featuring popular Maybelline franchises such as SuperStay Vinyl Ink Lip and SuperStay Matte Ink Lip, as well as new innovations like Falsies Surreal Mascara and Color Tattoo Eye Stix. Whether they are looking for a bold and edgy look or a subtle and natural style, our virtual platform offers a plethora of options and inspiration.

Richard Slatter, Head of Partnerships at Splash, expresses his pride in the collaboration between Maybelline, Super League Enterprises, United Talent Agency, Roblox, and Splash for this activation. "The team all brought their A-game to the table for this activation. I am really proud of what we've accomplished together, and our community absolutely loves it! Splash players, who are creative young people, are highly engaged, and we would love to work with more brands trying to reach this audience, not just on Roblox but across our other products as well."

Maybelline recognizes the power of music as a platform for personal creativity and individuality. In line with this, the brand has partnered with virtual DJ Kai to release her latest track, "Fantasy." Users have the opportunity to remix the song until September 28th and participate in Kai's listening party. Through gamification and branded activations, users can win and collect a variety of Maybelline merchandise and clothing.

This interactive campaign allows users to dive into the virtual realm of Maybelline's Makeup Your Mix on Roblox, where creativity has no limits.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is one of the world's leading cosmetics brands, present in over 120 countries worldwide and reaching 33 million consumers through its iconic long-wearing lipstick (Matte Ink) alone. The brand's bestselling Fit Me Foundation has been available in 40 shades since 2017 to ensure everyone everywhere can find their perfect shade, tone, and texture fit (97% of shoppers found their fit in a consumer study!). Maybelline New York is committed to giving everyone the self-confidence to go after what they want through accessible, inclusive, and easy-to-use products.

About Splash:

Splash has been at the forefront of gaming and AI music innovation since 2017. With a range of successful products in the market, including the popular Roblox game "Splash", mobile DJ app "Splash Music & Beatmaker" and text-to-music AI "Splash Pro." Splash continues to revolutionize the music industry and aims to make music creation even faster, easier and more fun than it's ever been before.

