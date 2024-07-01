Mayer & Steinberg, Inc. Relocates to Hooks Village in Pikesville, MD

PIKESVILLE, Md., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer & Steinberg, Inc., a leading insurance company, is excited to announce its relocation to Hooks Village, a vibrant mixed-use development located at 25 Hooks Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.

The move to Hooks Village represents an exciting new chapter for Mayer & Steinberg, Inc., offering enhanced accessibility, visibility, and amenities for both employees and clients. Situated in the heart of Pikesville, Hooks Village provides a dynamic environment that aligns with Mayer & Steinberg's vision for growth and innovation.

Aerial View of Hooks Village Shopping Center located in Pikeville, MD at 25 Hooks Lane offering prime office and retail spaces for lease.

"Our relocation to Hooks Village marks a significant milestone for Mayer & Steinberg, Inc.," said Patrick Magoon, Chief Financial Officer at Mayer & Steinberg, Inc. "We are thrilled to join this thriving community and look forward to leveraging the strategic advantages and opportunities that Hooks Village offers to enhance our operations and better serve our clients."

Hooks Village, developed by David S. Brown Enterprises, offers a prime location with convenient access to major highways, retail establishments, dining options, and recreational facilities. The modern and thoughtfully designed office spaces at Hooks Village provide an ideal setting for Mayer & Steinberg, Inc. to thrive and expand its presence in the region.

"We are delighted to welcome Mayer & Steinberg, Inc. to Hooks Village," said Kevin Keane, Senior Vice President at David S. Brown Enterprises. "Their relocation underscores the appeal of Hooks Village as a premier destination for businesses seeking a dynamic and supportive environment. We are confident that Mayer & Steinberg, Inc. will contribute to the continued success and vibrancy of our community."

About Mayer & Steinberg, Inc

Since 1959, Mayer & Steinberg has established a renowned reputation for delivering exceptional service and providing comprehensive insurance programs with competitive premiums. As a company deeply rooted in building relationships, we are committed to serving our clients' interests as if they were our own. With a portfolio representing many of America's leading insurance providers, Mayer & Steinberg specializes in tailoring solutions to mitigate or eliminate various risks.

About Hooks Village Shopping Center

Hooks Village is a dynamic mixed-use development located in Pikesville, MD, offering modern office spaces, retail establishments, dining options, and recreational facilities in a vibrant community setting. For inquiries about Hooks Village and leasing opportunities visit: https://davidsbrown.com/properties/hooks-village/

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.