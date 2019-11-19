MayesTelles PLLC Selects Colling Media as New Agency of Record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a top-ranked national digital advertising and marketing agency, continues its growth by adding MayesTelles PLLC to its prestigious roster of clients.

Colling Media has been named as MayesTelles PLLC's Agency of Record, and has been retained to create and execute an advertising and marketing campaign designed to increase awareness of the top-ranked Phoenix-based criminal defense firm.

MayesTelles

"Being chosen by MayesTelles PLLC is an honor and a testament to our expertise in digital and traditional advertising," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "We look forward to working closely with the firm to create distinctive advertising and distribute their messages through a unique combination of tactics and media on both traditional and OTT/streaming channels."

"We're pleased with what Colling Media has brought to the table," said J. Blake Mayes, partner at MayesTelles PLLC. "They have brought innovative solutions to help us bring our message to consumers in need of our services."

David V. Telles, partner at MayesTelles PLLC, said, "The more people who know about the firm, the more people we can help. That's why we looked at several agencies and chose Colling Media."

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

About MayesTelles PLLC

MayesTelles PLLC is ranked as the #1 criminal defense firm in Arizona (Ranking Arizona). The firm handles all types of felony and misdemeanor cases throughout the State of Arizona. MayesTelles PLLC's extensive legal experience make the firm uniquely able to represent people who have been arrested or accused. Many of the attorneys at MayesTelles PLLC are former prosecutors, which equips the firm with the ability to see cases from every angle, and to anticipate the moves of the opposing side.

Media Contact:

Jordan Walsh

480.889.8944

228858@email4pr.com

SOURCE Colling Media