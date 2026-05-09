MAYFAIRE BY-THE-LAKE® RETURNS FOR ITS 54TH YEAR AS ARTISTS AND ART ENTHUSIASTS FLOCK TO THE SHORES OF LAKE MORTON

News provided by

Florida Southern College

May 09, 2026, 02:55 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College invites the community to celebrate the 54th annual Mayfaire by-the-Lake®, a beloved Mother's Day Weekend tradition where artists and art enthusiasts gather along the scenic shores of Lake Morton, in Lakeland.

This year's festival will take place Saturday, May 9 from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday, May 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. Festival entry is free, continuing Mayfaire's long standing commitment to making the arts accessible to all.

Now in its 54th year, Mayfaire by-the-Lake® remains one of Central Florida's premier outdoor fine art festivals. The 2026 event will feature over 150 artists from across the country, including 50 new artists and 16 traveling from out of state, offering a diverse and dynamic showcase of fine art across a variety of mediums.

Guests can explore artist booths set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Morton while enjoying a variety of food trucks on site, with hands-on activities for children also available, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

The weekend's events will begin with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 9 at 9 am, marking the opening of the festival. An awards ceremony recognizing outstanding artists will follow on Sunday, May 10 at 2 pm.

"Mayfaire by-the-Lake® is more than an art festival, it is a celebration of creativity, community, and the natural beauty of Lakeland," said Dr. Daryl Ward, Executive Director of The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art. "Each year, we are proud to welcome both returning and new artists, along with thousands of visitors, to experience this cherished tradition on the shores of Lake Morton."

With its combination of exceptional fine art and welcoming community atmosphere, Mayfaire by-the-Lake® continues to be a signature event in Lakeland and a highlight of Mother's Day Weekend.

FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART ANNOUNCES LAURA PUTNAM AS CURATOR OF EXHIBITIONS

THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART ANNOUNCES LAURA PUTNAM AS CURATOR OF EXHIBITIONS

The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College (The AGB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura V. Putnam as its new...
FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE CELEBRATES LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS IN THE INSTITUTION'S HISTORY

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE CELEBRATES LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS IN THE INSTITUTION'S HISTORY

Florida Southern College marked a historic milestone on Saturday, May 2, as it conferred degrees upon 583 graduates, the largest graduating class in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

Travel

Travel

Education

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics