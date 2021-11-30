Maynards Industries to Auction Top Quality Assets From Renowned Heavy Stamping Facility Turnkey Opportunity to Purchase Real Estate Complete With Equipment

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plans are set for an auction of all machinery and equipment from the former Lear Heavy Stamping Facility in Morristown, Tennessee. Lear is a global technology leader in Automotive Seating and E-Systems. This sale includes a complete array of equipment required for any top-notch Heavy Tonnage Stamping facility. The one day only Webcast auction will take place on Wednesday January 26, 2022 and is being conducted by Maynards Industries, a global leader in industrial auctions for over a century. Maynards is managing this sale in conjunction with Holland Industrial Group with 30 years experience completing plant liquidations and auctions, and The Branford Group, a recognized leader in surplus industrial machinery auctions and valuations.

Featured Assets in this Auction Include a wide array of equipment in these categories:

Transfer Presses & Straight Side Presses

Servo Feed Lines

Servo Robotic Welders

Inspection Equipment

Tool Room & Support Equipment

Plant Facilities

Much Much More!

"This is a remarkable opportunity for anyone in the Heavy Tonnage Stamping industry to upgrade their plant or add top quality equipment to their operation," said Taso Sofikitis, CEO/Chairman of Maynards. "Even more exciting," he added, "the entire Lear plant -- including all assets and real estate -- is also up for bid, so this presents a wonderful opportunity for a buyer to walk away as the Turnkey owner of a complete 250,000 square foot Heavy Tonnage Stamping Plant."

For additional information on this not-to-be-missed opportunity please contact Mario Mazzuca at 517-204-0033 or by email at: [email protected]. Information can also be found online at: maynards.com, hollandindustrialgroup.com and thebranfordgroup.com. Maynards Industries was founded in 1902 and manages asset auctions and asset valuation projects from eight permanent offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, Japan and China. As auctioneers with an established global presence, they conduct over 100 asset auctions and liquidations each year worldwide.

Holland Industrial Group serves large and small corporations in asset recovery for their idle and surplus assets. With over three decades of experience in valuing, buying, and liquidating heavy and light industrial surplus equipment, Holland has successfully completed hundreds of transactions across North America.

The Branford Group is a global industrial auction and valuation business with proficiency across a wide range of industries and the expertise to match buyers and sellers around the world.

Contact:

Mario Mazzuca

248.569.9781

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries