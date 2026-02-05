Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle Endorse Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch for State Central Committeeperson

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle have formally endorsed Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel "Chris" Welch in his campaign for State Central Committeeperson of the Illinois Democratic Party, citing his historic leadership, proven governance, and unwavering commitment to equity, justice, and community empowerment.

Speaker Welch, the first Black Speaker in Illinois history, has led the House through transformative legislative efforts focused on economic equity, criminal justice reform, education investment, healthcare access, and community development.

"Speaker Welch and I have been fighting on behalf of working people for over a decade together," said Johnson. "We need his leadership on the state central committee, and I'm proud support him!"

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle echoed that support, highlighting Welch's long-standing commitment to justice and inclusive governance.

"Speaker Welch represents the best of Democratic leadership," said President Preckwinkle. "He leads with integrity, vision, and a deep respect for the communities he serves. His voice, experience, and moral clarity are exactly what we need in our party's leadership."

Welch expressed gratitude for the endorsements and emphasized the importance of strengthening the Democratic Party's grassroots connection.

"I am deeply honored to receive the support of Mayor Brandon Johnson and President Toni Preckwinkle," said Speaker Welch. "Our party must continue to grow, build strong coalitions, and fight. Each of us has worked to be a vehicle for opportunity, justice, and dignity for all people. Together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive Democratic Party that reflects the values and voices of our communities."

The endorsements signal strong institutional and grassroots confidence in Welch's leadership and vision for the future of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Welch's full endorsement list includes:

Congressman Danny K. Davis Former Secretary of State Jesse White Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker River Forest President and Committeeperson Cathy Adduci Westchester President Greg Hribal State Representative Kam Buckner State Representative Camille Lilly State Representative Anne Williams State Representative Lisa Davis State Representative Michael Crawford State Representative Margaret Croke State Representative Kelly Cassidy State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado State Representative Marcus Evans State Representative La Shawn Ford State Representative Edgar Gonzalez State Representative Norma Hernandez State Representative Lilian Jiménez State Representative Theresa Mah State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin State Representative Yolonda Morris State Representative and Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams State Representative Sonya Harper State Representative Justin Slaughter 1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez 2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan 3rd Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Pat Dowell 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee 14th Ward Alderwoman Jeylú Gutiérrez 15th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Ray Lopez 16th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis 22nd Ward Alderman Mike Rodriguez 24th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Monique Scott 25th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett 34th Ward Alderman Bill Coway 36th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas 37th Ward Alderwoman and State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts 42nd Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Brendan Reilly 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen 43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog Cook County Commissioner Scott MWRD President Kari Steele MWRD Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis Cicero Township Village President and Committeeperson Larry Dominick Cook County Commissioner and 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley DNC member Dan Hynes Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams Burnett Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer and Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove IUOE Local 150

SOURCE Team Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson