Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle Endorse Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch for State Central Committeeperson

Feb 05, 2026, 12:36 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle have formally endorsed Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel "Chris" Welch in his campaign for State Central Committeeperson of the Illinois Democratic Party, citing his historic leadership, proven governance, and unwavering commitment to equity, justice, and community empowerment.

Speaker Welch, the first Black Speaker in Illinois history, has led the House through transformative legislative efforts focused on economic equity, criminal justice reform, education investment, healthcare access, and community development.

"Speaker Welch and I have been fighting on behalf of working people for over a decade together," said Johnson. "We need his leadership on the state central committee, and I'm proud support him!"

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle echoed that support, highlighting Welch's long-standing commitment to justice and inclusive governance.

"Speaker Welch represents the best of Democratic leadership," said President Preckwinkle. "He leads with integrity, vision, and a deep respect for the communities he serves. His voice, experience, and moral clarity are exactly what we need in our party's leadership."

Welch expressed gratitude for the endorsements and emphasized the importance of strengthening the Democratic Party's grassroots connection.

"I am deeply honored to receive the support of Mayor Brandon Johnson and President Toni Preckwinkle," said Speaker Welch. "Our party must continue to grow, build strong coalitions, and fight. Each of us has worked to be a vehicle for opportunity, justice, and dignity for all people. Together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive Democratic Party that reflects the values and voices of our communities."

The endorsements signal strong institutional and grassroots confidence in Welch's leadership and vision for the future of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Welch's full endorsement list includes:

  1. Congressman Danny K. Davis
  2. Former Secretary of State Jesse White
  3. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
  4. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
  5. Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez
  6. Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon
  7. Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey
  8. Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson
  9. Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino
  10. Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker
  11. River Forest President and Committeeperson Cathy Adduci
  12. Westchester President Greg Hribal
  13. State Representative Kam Buckner
  14. State Representative Camille Lilly
  15. State Representative Anne Williams
  16. State Representative Lisa Davis
  17. State Representative Michael Crawford
  18. State Representative Margaret Croke
  19. State Representative Kelly Cassidy
  20. State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet
  21. State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado
  22. State Representative Marcus Evans
  23. State Representative La Shawn Ford
  24. State Representative Edgar Gonzalez
  25. State Representative Norma Hernandez
  26. State Representative Lilian Jiménez
  27. State Representative Theresa Mah
  28. State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin
  29. State Representative Yolonda Morris
  30. State Representative and Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz
  31. State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams
  32. State Representative Sonya Harper
  33. State Representative Justin Slaughter
  34. 1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez
  35. 2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan
  36. 3rd Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Pat Dowell
  37. 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson
  38. 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee
  39. 14th Ward Alderwoman Jeylú Gutiérrez
  40. 15th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Ray Lopez
  41. 16th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman
  42. 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis
  43. 22nd Ward Alderman Mike Rodriguez
  44. 24th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Monique Scott
  45. 25th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez
  46. 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes
  47. 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett
  48. 34th Ward Alderman Bill Coway
  49. 36th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas
  50. 37th Ward Alderwoman and State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts
  51. 42nd Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Brendan Reilly
  52. 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen
  53. 43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog
  54. Cook County Commissioner Scott
  55. MWRD President Kari Steele
  56. MWRD Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis
  57. Cicero Township Village President and Committeeperson Larry Dominick
  58. Cook County Commissioner and 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley
  59. DNC member Dan Hynes
  60. Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams Burnett
  61. Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer and Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove
  62. IUOE Local 150

