Maytag® Commercial Laundry to Award $50,000 in Prizes to Eligible Customers

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag® Commercial Laundry announces the Replace Today for $10K Maytag® Commercial Laundry Contest. Laundromat owners who purchase replacement equipment between January 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021 will be eligible to participate in the contest to win $10,000. Five qualifying contestants will be chosen for the prize money based on their business case submissions.

"We are proud to be the brand that laundromat owners depend on and are pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate our customers," said Chad Lange, Director of Sales, Service and Parts, Commercial Laundry, Whirlpool Corporation. In a recent Coin Laundry Association survey sponsored by Maytag® (Equipment Replacement – Understanding Laundromat Owners Attitudes, Approaches and Motivators, 2021), commercial laundry business owners cite cost as the number one reason to postpone replacing machines. "New machines can have a positive impact on business, which is why Maytag is giving away a total of $50,000 to help laundromat owners offset the cost of replacing their machines," Lange said.

To enter the contest, eligible customers will have to provide proof of purchase, basic personal information including name, store address and distributor name. Contestants will also be asked to give short answers to five key questions about their business:

The problem they solved by replacing equipment

Their business objective for their store(s)

Their methodology and how they are planning their replacements and other store improvements

How they'll track their success or expect to see a change in revenue or cost savings

How they plan to market their replacement to their consumers

Five customers demonstrating the best business cases, as determined by the judging protocols, will be selected for the $10,000 prize each.

"We've seen many laundromat owners who have recognized they still have a role for consumers during this pandemic. That's why we at Maytag want to encourage owners to replace equipment to help improve on and build the service they provide," Lange said.

Customers are eligible to enter the contest if they have purchased replacement equipment from Maytag® Commercial Laundry from Jan. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2021 with a minimum purchase requirement of $10,000. The contest entry period begins today and runs through Aug. 14, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be selected by a panel of independent judges.

Purchase of a Maytag® Commercial Laundry machine is required. Open to legal U.S. residents, age 21 and older who are the owner or general manager of a laundromat that signs a Maytag equipment replacement deal. Void in AZ, MD, ND and where prohibited. For more information and full official rules, visit ReplaceWithMaytag.com/contest.

About Maytag® Commercial Laundry

Maytag® Commercial Laundry offers a full range of commercial washers and dryers to the coin, multi-housing and on-premises markets through a global network of independent commercial laundry distributors. Maytag Commercial Laundry is dedicated to producing innovative and dependable products for the commercial laundry market. For more information visit maytagcommerciallaundry.com.

