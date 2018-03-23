Mayumi Hiramatsu named "Woman of the Year" at Women in IT Awards USA

The "Woman of the Year" award recognizes a woman who has demonstrated the highest degree of IT excellence, innovation and leadership in the last year, and shone a light on the great things women in IT can achieve. In addition to her professional accolades, Hiramatsu was recognized as a positive mentor in her community and for her work to actively recruit and encourage more diversity to the technology industry.

"It is important to recognize the hard work and dedication of women in leadership across the technology industry," said Charles Philips, CEO of Infor. "Infor would not be the company it is today without our many female leaders. Mayumi is a perfect example of a leader who believes in our mission and is willing to continuously learn, share, and help others succeed while having the courage to take calculated risks to keep moving Infor forward."

As SVP of Cloud Operations, Hiramatsu is responsible for providing direction and leadership for automation, scalability, security, and self-service capabilities for Infor's cloud organization. She has previously held leadership roles at Cisco Systems, Autodesk, and Microsoft.

Hiramatsu also works as a mentor both at Infor and in her community as a board member of GirlsInTech, a nonprofit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology.

"Women are at a pivotal moment in the technology industry and we need to help each other succeed," said Hiramatsu. "Diversity is not just women, race, color or experience, it is all of these things. We need to work to grow the number and influence of women in technology, and the Women in IT Awards helps to put the spotlight on this mission. It is an honor to be recognized for the small part I have had in encouraging this movement."

The Women in IT Awards USA is the first international event in an ongoing Information Age campaign to tackle technology's diversity problems. Woman of the Year was one of 16 awards presented at the event.

