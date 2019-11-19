Maywood First Student Workers Join Teamsters Local 777

MAYWOOD, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student workers in Maywood, Ill. voted overwhelmingly to become members of Teamsters Local 777. The 220 drivers and monitors provide student transportation for Maywood and Chicago Public Schools.

"Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to increase their wages and benefits by voting overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "We are thrilled to welcome them into our union family."

The new members will immediately be covered under the First Student National Master Agreement, with a supplemental agreement to negotiated in the near future. The workers put together a cook out ahead of the vote, but when the weather that day was seven degrees, there was concern that turnout would be dismal. Those fears were unfounded, though, because over 150 of the drivers and monitors were so excited to join the union that they turned out in the freezing cold.

Chrystal Echols is one of drivers who helped put together the cookout. She said there is so much enthusiasm because of the reputation Local 777 has at other First Student yards throughout Chicagoland.

"I have friends at some of the other First Student yards who are Teamsters and they are so grateful for it," Echols said. "I can't wait to join them!"

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 has been advocating on behalf of passenger transportation workers throughout the Chicago area since its inception. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6911

gmunroe@teamster.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777

Related Links

https://www.teamsters777.org

