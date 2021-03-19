Mazars Adds Omnichannel Payments Solution Adyen to Suite of Dynamics 365 Offerings

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, announced that they have expanded their consulting services for Dynamics 365 Commerce through a partnership with Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) for integrated omnichannel payments. Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods.

Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal.

Adyen has designed the standard payment connector from within Microsoft Dynamics 365 in close partnership with Microsoft. Adyen's payments connector provides a seamless unified commerce experience for Microsoft Dynamics merchants across all channels including point of sale, eCommerce websites, and call centers. Recurring tokens are shared across all channels and all orders can be settled from any channel. The connector supports many popular payment methods with little or no additional integration or development needed.

"Adyen is excited to have Mazars as our trusted Microsoft Dynamics Commerce implementation partner. We wish Mazars the greatest success as we together assist our mutual clients in leveraging the benefits of Microsoft's Retail Cloud offerings as well as Adyen's global payment capabilities," said Gary Yang, SVP Global Head of Partnerships and Account Management at Adyen.

Ivan Cole, Managing Director, Mazars US, Management & Technology Consulting, Microsoft Cloud Platform, said, "The Mazars USA Microsoft Business Applications practice has a close partnership with Adyen working together to design the best payment implementation architectures for our mutual clients."

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

