Mazars Announces First Microsoft IP Product - Mazars DataPath360 for Healthcare

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, is pleased to announce the first release of Mazars DataPath360 for Healthcare on Microsoft's App Source. This new Mazars/Microsoft IP offering is the first in a series of industry-specific offerings that leverage the Microsoft Toolset, with Azure, Dynamics 365, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and the Power Platform. Mazars DataPath360 architecture was born out of the Mazars Healthcare Consulting Practice, as a result of our extensive industry knowledge and Microsoft expertise.

The Mazars DataPath360 for Healthcare solution provides organizations with quick operational support analytics and key insights to drive vendor efficiencies, optimize reimbursement processes, improve financial outcomes, enrich quality of care, and mitigate risk. The Vendor Management module is the first in the lineup from Mazars, incorporating a robust set of report visualizations built using Microsoft's Power BI and surfaced directly in Microsoft Dynamics 365. Because Mazars DataPath360 is implemented as a native Dynamics 365 solution, all the enhanced capabilities are available.

Mazars DataPath360 for Healthcare directly addresses key pain points of vendor management and performance to support Revenue Cycle optimization throughout the lifecycle of patient service claims. Using automation, Mazars DataPath360 imports data from clinical and financial systems which is then combined with our analytics tools to create visual representations quickly summarizing trends focused on vendor management, contract monitoring, compliance and performance, as well as claim to invoice reconciliation. This provides healthcare leadership the ability to review data and make informed decisions.

"Working with the Mazars Microsoft Practice team, led by John Accardi, it quickly became evident that Mazars is developing a large amount of unreleased IP globally and across many different industry areas. We are pleased to see this initial offering for healthcare providers get wider exposure through the Microsoft ISV Connect program and Microsoft AppSource ecosystem. We look forward to working with Mazars on additional IP and Services offerings," said John O'Donnell, Global Strategic ISV Alliance Manager – Biz Apps, Microsoft.

John Accardi, Principal, Mazars Management & Technology Consulting, Microsoft Platform, said, "Our Microsoft IP Development team, in collaboration with the Healthcare Consulting Practice, is proud to release our first IP product. Microsoft's support of our Microsoft Practice has been instrumental in our rapid growth. We will continue to enhance Mazars DataPath360 with additional healthcare functionality as well as additional industry versions."

