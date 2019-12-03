Mazars USA Announces 2020 Giving Theme - Mental Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced their 2020 Giving Theme: Mental Health and Wellness. Launched in 2018, Mazars USA annually donates $100,000 to organizations dedicated to each year's cause.

Mazars USA Chairman & CEO Victor Wahba said, "Mental health and wellness is crucial for achieving positive outcomes in our communities and selecting it as our 2020 Giving Theme seemed like an excellent way to continue making a positive impact. As a firm, we are pleased to be able to support those organizations at the forefront of the fight to promote mental health and wellness in all areas of society."

Some of the charities and organizations that are receiving financial donations, along with our volunteer support in 2020 with #Mazars4MentalHealth, include:

Youth Outreach Services in Chicago

Coalition for the Homeless

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

Long Island Crisis Center

Merakey

Last year's theme, Children's Health and Wellness, saw the firm amplify annual donations for select organizations serving children. Team members also volunteered to help children in their local communities. Many of the organizations supported throughout the year already had longstanding relationships with the firm through prior volunteer and donation efforts.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

