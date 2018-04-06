Mazars USA Continues Growth of Health Care Consulting Practice with Addition of Gillie McCreath

Said Mazars USA Health Care Consulting Practice Leader, Debra Bornstein, "In this time of unprecedented change for the health care industry, we know that Gillie's focused experience in improving IT systems and operational capabilities for payors and providers will be of significant benefit to our clients."

Prior to joining Mazars, he held senior management consulting positions at a Big Four firm and held leadership positions at major New York-area hospitals.

"I'm very excited to be joining Mazars as the Health Care Consulting Practice continues its exceptional growth," commented Gillie. "Health care organizations of all types need focused expertise with a deep resource bench. I feel that Mazars can offer that."

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP provides insight and specialized skills in accounting, auditing, tax, consulting and advisory services. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. As the independent U.S. member firm of Mazars Group, our global reach includes 20,000+ professionals across 86 countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services in building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

