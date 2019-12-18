Mazars USA Hosts Inaugural Women of Water Summit Featuring Leading Industry Executives

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax and consulting firm, announced today the inaugural 2020 Women of Water Summit taking place on January 9, 2020 at the Renaissance Capital View in Arlington, Virginia.

This premiere event brings together hundreds of leading water and utilities industry executives and business owners from private and public companies and government officials and academia for a full day of discussions on enhancing the position of women in the sector. The event celebrates the diverse leadership of industry-leading women and introduces future women leaders all in a venue centered on open dialogue.

The event consists of three insightful panels, three "WaterTalks" in a TedTalk format, and a keynote address given by Carla Reid of WSSC Water. Major topics include cybersecurity and data privacy, diversity in the water sector and water reuse.

The day concludes with an award ceremony honoring the Top 10 Influential Women of Water. Honorees are nominated by their peers and recognized for their achievements in one of four categories: Innovation, Sustainability, Mentorship and Community Advocacy.

Full event information, including the nomination form for the Top 10 Influential Women of Water, can be found by visiting the event webpage: mazarsusa.com/womenofwatersummit. Additional information can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter by searching the official event hashtag, #MazarsH2O.

Sponsors of the event include DC Water, Earth & Water Law Group, Global Water Intelligence, Isle Utilities, Jacobs Engineering Group, Liberty Utilities, National Association of Water Companies, The Water Center-University of Pennsylvania, Wharton-University of Pennsylvania-Initiatives for Global Environmental Leadership, and Victaulic.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com .

