Mazda and Mitchell Renew Collision Network Agreement and Introduce Program Enhancements

News provided by

Mitchell International

01 Nov, 2023, 09:03 ET

New features include improved promotional opportunities, estimating system updates and increased access to repair procedures for certified facilities

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced that they have signed a contract renewal. Under the terms of the contract, Mitchell will continue to serve as program administrator of the Mazda Collision Network in the United States. The Network, launched in 2021, gives vehicle owners access to certified facilities specially equipped to deliver proper and safe Mazda repairs.

"Since introducing the Mazda Collision Network, our focus has been on providing customers with quality repair work and exceptional service," said Rob Milne, vice president of accessory and aftersales at MNAO. "Together with Mitchell and our growing network of shops, we are helping vehicle owners return to the road safely. We are also introducing more opportunities for repairers to promote their businesses."

The new program features put greater emphasis on consumer marketing. Following last year's release of the Mazda Collision Network online facility locator, the vehicle manufacturer added program information to its MyMazda mobile app. The app allows Mazda owners to schedule service appointments, locate nearby dealers, access automobile manuals, request roadside assistance and stay up to date with recalls. Now it can also be used to find nearby Mazda-certified shops. Additionally, to increase network visibility, program information is in the glove box of every new car and Mazda plans to soon provide active facilities with a plaque.

Certified Mazda Collision Network shops can use Mitchell Cloud Estimating to generate damage appraisals and view integrated, category-level Mazda repair procedures. The latest OEM program enhancements also allow participating facilities to upload estimates and access Mazda repair information when using a third-party collision estimating solution.

"We truly appreciate Mazda's confidence in our ability to effectively manage their collision network and assist their certified repair facilities in the delivery of complete, safe and timely collision repairs," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division.

Repairers interested in joining the Mazda Collision Network can complete their application online or learn more by joining an upcoming informational webinar.

About Mitchell International
Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For collision repair and property and casualty updates and perspectives, follow us on LinkedIn or X (@MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims).

SOURCE Mitchell International

Also from this source

Mitchell Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing for Innovative, AI Powered Appraisal Review Solution

Mitchell Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing for Innovative, AI Powered Appraisal Review Solution

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, ...
Mitchell Automates Scan and Calibration Detection in Estimating Workflow

Mitchell Automates Scan and Calibration Detection in Estimating Workflow

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.