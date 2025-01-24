Mazda Announces 2025 MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is an exciting backdrop for a special celebration of Mazda's sports car brand hero, the MX-5 Miata.

2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35 th Anniversary will be available for order with an MSRP of $36,250

Anniversary will be available for order with an MSRP of Available exclusively with an Artisan Red Metallic exterior over tan interior with beige soft top

U.S. customers to receive exclusive owner experience and bespoke leather-wrapped key fob

DAYTONA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the checkered flag of the first MX-5 Cup race of the 2025 season, and ahead of the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces another milestone moment with the unveiling of the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary.

Thousands of fans from around the globe gather in Daytona, one of the largest motorsport events in the world, to watch some of the most exciting wheel-to-wheel action at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's season-opener. What better place to celebrate 35 years of lightweight driving nirvana with a special Mazda event featuring a car corral brimming with customer vehicles and a curated collection of some of the world's finest MX-5 Miata examples, straight from MNAO's private vault. However, the main focus at this historic display is the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary.

Tying together the unmistakably sporty silhouette with upscale touches in a nod to its CX-90 stablemate, the 2025 MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary features Artisan Red Metallic paintwork, which is Mazda's fourth addition to its bespoke Takuminuri paint process that produces the three-layer finish. The sultry, dark red hue is paired with a beige soft top and bright finish 17-inch wheels. Additional exterior tells for the 35th Anniversary include a color-matched rear spoiler and serialized badging on the rear fender.

The 35th Anniversary sports a classic sportscar interior with matching tan carpeting and floor mats, along with tan Nappa leather seating which has been embossed with the 35th Anniversary logo on the head rests. A color-matched tan Nappa leather-wrapped key fob sleeve adds a further element of bespoke flair for 35th Anniversary customers. The interior trim around the AC vents and upper door panel will be color matched to the exterior color so that customers can appreciate the rich, color-shift properties of Artisan Red even while inside the cabin.

Mirroring the high level of equipment found on the Grand Touring trim, customers will enjoy features including heated seats, Bose audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Alexa Built-in and a navigation system paired to an 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, amongst many other niceties. All of this is paired with dynamic improvements including an asymmetric limited-slip differential, shock tower bracing, and sport-tuned Bilstein dampers.

Solely available with a soft top and six-speed manual transmission, just 300 examples of the 35th Anniversary will be available in the United States, making it one of the most exclusive MX-5 Miata models to ever make it stateside. To celebrate this, 35th Anniversary customers will be invited to a special owner experience that is sure to excite.

35 years in the making, the 2025 MX-5 Miata is the most capable version of the Mazda roadster yet. Interested customers in the MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary should inquire with their local Mazda dealership or visit MazdaUSA.com to learn more.

STARTING MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA 35th ANNIVERSARY IS AS FOLLOWS[1]:

Model Soft Top MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary 6MT $36,250

[1] MSRP does not include $1,185 for destination and handling ($1,230 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

