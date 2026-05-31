Mazda Announces New Zinc Green Color

Zinc Green makes its debut on Mazda MX-5 Miata in Japan

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda has a history of memorable green colors. The Mazda Go three-wheeler had a green instrument panel, which was adopted as a full body color in the successor model. The Mazda 787b race car that won the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans dawned an iconic orange and green livery. While Spirited Green Metallic Mazda2s turned heads back in the 2000s. Various iterations of green has been offered on the three previous generations of the MX-5 Miata, and now the fourth-generation model will join its predecessors with the introduction of Zinc Green – Mazda's modern take on the color. This new global color debuted at the Karuizawa Fan Meeting, one of the largest gatherings of MX-5s in the world, hosted in Karuizawa, Japan on May 31.

Zinc Green makes its debut on Mazda MX-5 Miata in Japan

Zinc Green was developed as a lifestyle color, similar to the well-received Polymetal Gray Metallic. Under bright sunlight, it reveals a vibrant and rich expression, ranging from highlights to deep shades. In lower-light conditions, it takes on a more subdued, grayish appearance with a sense of solidity and an almost matte quality.

Zinc Green has an appeal that is complimentary across various Mazda models, from MX-5 Miata to crossover SUV models. It is a compelling color that will further help the vehicle stand out. More information and availability for the US market will be announced later this year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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SOURCE Mazda North American Operations