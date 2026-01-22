Mazda Announces Partnership with Golf Star Miyu Yamashita

The Three-Year Partnership Supports One of Golf's Fastest-Rising Global Talents

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda announced today a three-year partnership with professional golfer Miyu Yamashita, one of the brightest rising stars in women's golf, effective January 1, 2026.

Driven by our purpose, "Enrich life in motion for those we serve," we are challenging ourselves to develop technologies and products that deliver uplifting experiences in global markets, including the highly important U.S. market. We resonate with Ms. Yamashita's attitude and character as she continues to develop her skills and take on challenges on the LPGA Tour, primarily in the U.S. We have entered into this agreement to support her further growth on the global stage.

Born August 2, 2001, in Osaka, Japan, Yamashita began playing golf at age five and quickly emerged as a dominant force on the LPGA of Japan Tour. Since turning professional in 2020, she has recorded 15 professional victories, including 13 wins on the JLPGA, two LPGA Tour titles. Yamashita is known for her consistency, precise ball striking and composed presence under pressure.

"Miyu Yamashita exemplifies the focus, precision and consistency that define Mazda," said Brad Audet, chief marketing officer of Mazda North American Operations. "Her disciplined approach and competitive calm have made her a standout in the sport, and we are proud to support her as she continues to compete at the highest levels of the game."

A fan favorite in Japan, Yamashita has become an emerging global figure as she transitions to full-time LPGA competition, further solidifying her position as one of the sport's most promising young talents.

As part of the partnership, Mazda will support her local transportation when she travels for tournaments worldwide, helping to create an environment where she can compete in the best possible condition. The Mazda logo will appear on the left sleeve of Yamashita's tournament jersey. Mazda vehicles will also be provided at all tournament stops across North America and Asia.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

