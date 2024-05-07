Retail Evolution dealers now account for more than 85 percent of Mazda sales

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has opened its 300th Retail Evolution (RE) dealership with Luther Mazda in Kansas City, Mo. Mazda's Retail Evolution program, in the market since 2014, is focused on uplifting customer experience through upscale, open-concept floor plans that offer a higher level of business transparency and customer satisfaction.

Mazda Continues to Elevate Customer Experience With 300th Open-Concept Dealership

"The opening of the 300th Retail Evolution dealership is a testament to our dedication to providing customers an uplifted experience at every touchpoint with Mazda," said Tim Manning, senior VP of retail operations at Mazda North American Operations. "Throughout this journey, we have remained focused on elevating the in-dealership experience. Across our Retail Evolution locations, dealer owner loyalty is up 4.3 percentage points, and service retention is up 5.2 percentage points."

"We strongly believe in the future of Mazda and our investment in Retail Evolution is a symbol to our employees, guests, and communities of the strength of Mazda," said David Luther, dealer principal of Luther Automotive. "In today's market, you must give your guests what they want and RE provides exactly that -- a more transparent, open, and modern environment."

A key element of Mazda's long-term business strategy in the U.S. market, the Retail Evolution program offers a consistent experience that starts from the moment a customer walks into the showroom and continues through to the service of their vehicle. Currently, 70 percent of Mazda dealers have either made the transition to Retail Evolution or committed to do so, and they account for 87 percent of total retail sales. Retail Evolution dealerships consistently outperform non-upgraded facilities in monthly throughput, averaging a 126 percent increase. In the 10 years since the Retail Evolution program began, more than 380 Mazda dealers have committed to upgrading their dealerships.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers.

