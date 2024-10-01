Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 29,841 vehicles, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to September 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 313,452 vehicles sold; an increase of 15 percent compared to the same time last year. With 23 selling days in September, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 20.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,608 vehicles in September, a decrease of 3 percent compared to September 2023.

September 2024 sales highlights include:

Second Best September sales with 313,452 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 1,560 vehicles sold.

Best September sales of CX-50 with 6,603 vehicles sold.

Best September sales of CX-90 with 4,249 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 6,745 vehicles, an increase of 21.4 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 55,153 vehicles sold; an increase of 26 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 7,760 vehicles, an increase of 14 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 68,980 vehicles sold; an increase of 30 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.





















































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





























September September YOY % % MTD

September September YOY % % MTD





2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR



























Mazda3 2,621 2,632 (0.4) % 12.6 %

28,068 23,364 20.1 % 20.1 %



Mazda 3 Sdn 1,440 1,565 (8.0) % 4.0 %

15949 12,794 24.7 % 24.7 %



Mazda 3 HB 1,181 1,067 10.7 % 25.1 %

12119 10,570 14.7 % 14.7 %



























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -



























MX-5 Miata 545 603 (9.6) % 2.2 %

5,780 7,569 (23.6) % (23.6) %



MX-5 284 290 (2.1) % 10.7 %

2707 4,017 (32.6) % (32.6) %



MXR 261 313 (16.6) % (5.7) %

3073 3,552 (13.5) % (13.5) %



























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-30 5,739 6,924 (17.1) % (6.3) %

73580 59,302 24.1 % 24.1 %



CX-5 8,524 9,742 (12.5) % (1.1) %

104055 115,855 (10.2) % (10.2) %



CX-9 - 12 - -

4 17,440 (100.0) % (100.0) %



CX-50 6,603 3,417 93.2 % 118.4 %

58515 31,719 84.5 % 84.5 %



MX-30 0 0 - -

- 100 - -



Cx-70 1,560 0 - -

4888 0 - -



CX-90 4,249 4,701 (9.6) % 2.2 %

38562 17268 123.3 % 123.3 %



CARS 3,166 3,235 (2.1) % 10.6 %

33,848 30,933 9.4 % 9.4 %



TRUCKS 26,675 24,796 7.6 % 21.6 %

279,604 241,684 15.7 % 15.7 %



























TOTAL 29,841 28,031 6.5 % 20.3 %

313,452 272,617 15.0 % 15.0 %



















































*Selling Days 23 26





230 230























































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations