Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 29,841 vehicles, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to September 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 313,452 vehicles sold; an increase of 15 percent compared to the same time last year. With 23 selling days in September, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 20.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,608 vehicles in September, a decrease of 3 percent compared to September 2023.

September 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Second Best September sales with 313,452 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 1,560 vehicles sold.
  • Best September sales of CX-50 with 6,603 vehicles sold.
  • Best September sales of CX-90 with 4,249 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 6,745 vehicles, an increase of 21.4 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 55,153 vehicles sold; an increase of 26 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 7,760 vehicles, an increase of 14 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 68,980 vehicles sold; an increase of 30 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.
























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date














September

September

YOY %

% MTD

September

September

YOY %

% MTD


2024

2023

Change

DSR

2024

2023

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,621

2,632

(0.4) %

12.6 %

28,068

23,364

20.1 %

20.1 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,440

1,565

(8.0) %

4.0 %

15949

12,794

24.7 %

24.7 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,181

1,067

10.7 %

25.1 %

12119

10,570

14.7 %

14.7 %













Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-













MX-5 Miata

545

603

(9.6) %

2.2 %

5,780

7,569

(23.6) %

(23.6) %

MX-5

284

290

(2.1) %

10.7 %

2707

4,017

(32.6) %

(32.6) %

MXR

261

313

(16.6) %

(5.7) %

3073

3,552

(13.5) %

(13.5) %













CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

5,739

6,924

(17.1) %

(6.3) %

73580

59,302

24.1 %

24.1 %

CX-5

8,524

9,742

(12.5) %

(1.1) %

104055

115,855

(10.2) %

(10.2) %

CX-9

-

12

-

-

4

17,440

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

CX-50

6,603

3,417

93.2 %

118.4 %

58515

31,719

84.5 %

84.5 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

100

-

-

Cx-70

1,560

0

-

-

4888

0

-

-

CX-90

4,249

4,701

(9.6) %

2.2 %

38562

17268

123.3 %

123.3 %

CARS

3,166

3,235

(2.1) %

10.6 %

33,848

30,933

9.4 %

9.4 %

TRUCKS

26,675

24,796

7.6 %

21.6 %

279,604

241,684

15.7 %

15.7 %













TOTAL

29,841

28,031

6.5 %

20.3 %

313,452

272,617

15.0 %

15.0 %

























*Selling Days

23

26


230

230


























