Mazda Design America Appoints Jacques Flynn to Senior Director

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce Jacques Flynn's promotion to Senior Director, Mazda Design America (MDA). In this role, Flynn will lead all design activities related to Mazda Design in North America. Throughout his tenure at Mazda, Flynn has established strong relationships with Mazda Design, as well as its Marketing team, which will allow the company to maintain its position as a leader in both automotive design and brand.

Jacques Flynn, Senior Director, Mazda Design America (MDA).

Flynn brings extensive automotive design experience to his new role. He previously served as Brand Style Director at Mazda Design America from 2022 to 2023 and Lead Exterior Designer from 2006 to 2017. In these roles, he led projects that shaped the future of design and brand style for Mazda and supported marketing initiatives at MNAO. Notable achievements include providing creative direction for global photo shoots for both CX-90 and CX-70, as well as overseeing their global reveals. On the automotive side, Flynn was part of the team that designed the current fourth generation MX-5 as well as led the design of Mazda's DPI race car, the RT24-P.

"It's such a privilege to step into the role of Senior Director at MDA," said Flynn. "To me, it's more than a promotion; it's a testament to Mazda's belief in fostering innovation and design excellence and I embrace this challenge wholeheartedly as I'm driven to uphold Mazda's legacy as a leader in automotive design. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to help shape the future of Mazda's design philosophy and guide us seamlessly into the dynamic CASE* era."

"Flynn's extensive background in brand management positions him as a vital asset for Mazda Design and Brand Style as we transition into the CASE* era," said MNAO's Vice President, R&D, Design and QA Ryotaro Nishida said. "His remarkable achievements and unwavering passion for design will help him lead his department with foresight and innovation into the next phase of our journey."

*CASE (Connected, Automated, Shared and Electric)

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and Threads .

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations