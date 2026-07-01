Mazda Earns Five 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice™ Awards

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced that Mazda earned five 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice™ Awards, with readers naming Mazda Best Car Brand, Best SUV Brand, and Best Brand Dealership Experience, while also recognizing the Mazda3 as Best New Car and the Mazda CX-5 as Best New SUV.

The Newsweek Readers' Choice™ Awards recognize the brands and vehicles that resonate most with consumers for their quality, performance, design, and ownership experience. Winners were selected through a four-week public voting period conducted by Newsweek.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek readers across both our brand and vehicle lineup," said Tom Donnelly, president and CEO, Mazda North American Operations. "These awards reflect our commitment to creating vehicles that customers love to drive and own, while delivering a dealership experience that builds lasting relationships and trust. We are grateful to everyone who voted and to our dealer partners whose dedication helps bring the Mazda brand to life every day."

Mazda's 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice™ Awards include:

Best Car Brand

Best SUV Brand

Best Brand Dealership Experience

Best New Car – Mazda3

Best New SUV – Mazda CX-5

The complete list of 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice™ Award winners is available at Newsweek.com.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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SOURCE Mazda North American Operations