Mazda Earns Most TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards of any Single Brand

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

27 Feb, 2024, 00:01 ET

Awarded Five TOP SAFETY PICK+ and One TOP SAFETY PICK

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the winners of its 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, the highest awards in vehicle safety. Mazda is proud to again be among the most awarded brands, having five vehicles earn the highest, TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. These vehicles include the 2024 model year Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (built after August 2023) and CX-90. Earning the next highest, TOP SAFETY PICK award is the 2024 model year CX-90 PHEV, which we hope to bring up to the top award soon, after it undergoes IIHS's updated moderate front overlap test.

The 2024 award criteria set new, higher standards in front and side impact protection and takes progressive steps toward crash prevention, particularly in day and nighttime pedestrian scenarios. IIHS President David Harkey notes that "This year's winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users."

Mazda has risen to the top through the addition of rear seat belt pretensioners and load limiters and advanced side impact airbags to our already robust structures, as standard equipment across all models. But for Mazda, making safer cars is about more than just protecting the people riding in them. We have also ensured that our crash avoidance systems are tuned to consider pedestrians, in a variety of lighting conditions, in our approach to advanced crash avoidance technologies.

"With safety a top priority for Mazda, we appreciate the continual work that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) does to update its rigorous crash testing to reflect real-world crash scenarios," said MNAO President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "These changes challenge us to prioritize occupant safety and design and engineer vehicles in the pursuit of a crash-free society."

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website -  https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com. 

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: FacebookInstagramXYouTube, and Threads

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Also from this source

Mazda anuncia precios y paquetes para el nuevo Mazda CX-70 2025

Mazda anuncia precios y paquetes para el nuevo Mazda CX-70 2025

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) ha anunciado hoy los precios y los paquetes del nuevo CX-70 2025. Este SUV crossover de tamaño medio con dos...
Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging For All-New 2025 Mazda CX-70

Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging For All-New 2025 Mazda CX-70

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced pricing and packaging for the all-new 2025 CX-70. This mid-size two-row crossover SUV, with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.