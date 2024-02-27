Mazda Earns Most TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards of any Single Brand

Awarded Five TOP SAFETY PICK+ and One TOP SAFETY PICK

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the winners of its 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, the highest awards in vehicle safety. Mazda is proud to again be among the most awarded brands, having five vehicles earn the highest, TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. These vehicles include the 2024 model year Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (built after August 2023) and CX-90. Earning the next highest, TOP SAFETY PICK award is the 2024 model year CX-90 PHEV, which we hope to bring up to the top award soon, after it undergoes IIHS's updated moderate front overlap test.

The 2024 award criteria set new, higher standards in front and side impact protection and takes progressive steps toward crash prevention, particularly in day and nighttime pedestrian scenarios. IIHS President David Harkey notes that "This year's winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users."

Mazda has risen to the top through the addition of rear seat belt pretensioners and load limiters and advanced side impact airbags to our already robust structures, as standard equipment across all models. But for Mazda, making safer cars is about more than just protecting the people riding in them. We have also ensured that our crash avoidance systems are tuned to consider pedestrians, in a variety of lighting conditions, in our approach to advanced crash avoidance technologies.

"With safety a top priority for Mazda, we appreciate the continual work that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) does to update its rigorous crash testing to reflect real-world crash scenarios," said MNAO President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "These changes challenge us to prioritize occupant safety and design and engineer vehicles in the pursuit of a crash-free society."

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

