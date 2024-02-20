MAZDA EMPLOYEE BUSINESS RESOURCE GROUPS LAUNCH $320,000 GIVING PROGRAM WITH 27 NONPROFITS

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

20 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with its eight Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce donations totaling $320,000 to expand the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. These vital donations will be distributed to 27 nonprofits across the U.S. In addition to the financial support, many of these efforts will include ongoing volunteer activities.

"Our EBRGs are doing incredible work to create, nurture and advance a culture of inclusion and belonging while building lasting relationships," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "These donations and volunteer opportunities represent a critical avenue for our employees to live our values and grow our MNAO community by giving back where we live and work."

MNAO is proud to announce donations to the following 27 organizations:

Alabama A&M University

Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF) 

Boys and Girls Club of Patterson and Passaic 

Disabled American Veteran 

Downtown Rescue Mission

Dress for Success

Folds of Honor

Forte Foundation

Gary Sinise Foundation

Girls Inc of Orange County

Girls Scouts of Orange County

Girls on the Run

GLSEN

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Hampton University

Homeboy Industries

Lunches of Love

Matthew 25: Ministries

Pacific Crest Youth Arts Organization

PFLAG

Project Access – Warwick Square 

Sitar Arts Center

Society of Women Engineers

Southern Poverty Law Center

Still Serving Veterans

Texas Southern University Foundation

United Negro College Fund

Mazda's EBRG members share diverse customs and traditions, coordinate volunteer activities, collaborate to host networking events, teach MNAO's employees how to recognize and overcome unconscious biases and more. These EBRGs include the African American Business Network, Asian & Pacific Islanders, Christian Faith, PRIDE at Mazda, Todos Unidos!, VET+, Women in Leadership and Women of Color +.

Each EBRG selected up to four organizations in alignment with its mission as well as MNAO's DEI goals. MNAO seeks to provide a work environment that promotes opportunity, equity, and respect for all; where we value the diverse backgrounds, experiences and identities of our team members; and work diligently to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and that they belong.

Each of the donation recipients announced today are also eligible for MNAO's employee matching gift program.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com. 

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: FacebookInstagramXYouTube, and Threads

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Also from this source

Mazda informa resultados de ventas de enero

Mazda informa resultados de ventas de enero

Mazda North American Operations(MNAO) anunció hoy ventas totales en enero de 30,279 vehículos, es decir, un incremento del 31.8 por ciento en...
Mazda Reports January Sales Results

Mazda Reports January Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 30,279 vehicles, an increase of 31.8 percent compared to January 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.