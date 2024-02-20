MAZDA EMPLOYEE BUSINESS RESOURCE GROUPS LAUNCH $320,000 GIVING PROGRAM WITH 27 NONPROFITS

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with its eight Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce donations totaling $320,000 to expand the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. These vital donations will be distributed to 27 nonprofits across the U.S. In addition to the financial support, many of these efforts will include ongoing volunteer activities.

"Our EBRGs are doing incredible work to create, nurture and advance a culture of inclusion and belonging while building lasting relationships," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "These donations and volunteer opportunities represent a critical avenue for our employees to live our values and grow our MNAO community by giving back where we live and work."

MNAO is proud to announce donations to the following 27 organizations:

Alabama A&M University

Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF)

Boys and Girls Club of Patterson and Passaic

Disabled American Veteran

Downtown Rescue Mission

Dress for Success

Folds of Honor

Forte Foundation

Gary Sinise Foundation

Girls Inc of Orange County

Girls Scouts of Orange County

Girls on the Run

GLSEN

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Hampton University

Homeboy Industries

Lunches of Love

Matthew 25: Ministries

Pacific Crest Youth Arts Organization

PFLAG

Project Access – Warwick Square

Sitar Arts Center

Society of Women Engineers

Southern Poverty Law Center

Still Serving Veterans

Texas Southern University Foundation

United Negro College Fund

Mazda's EBRG members share diverse customs and traditions, coordinate volunteer activities, collaborate to host networking events, teach MNAO's employees how to recognize and overcome unconscious biases and more. These EBRGs include the African American Business Network, Asian & Pacific Islanders, Christian Faith, PRIDE at Mazda, Todos Unidos!, VET+, Women in Leadership and Women of Color +.

Each EBRG selected up to four organizations in alignment with its mission as well as MNAO's DEI goals. MNAO seeks to provide a work environment that promotes opportunity, equity, and respect for all; where we value the diverse backgrounds, experiences and identities of our team members; and work diligently to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and that they belong.

Each of the donation recipients announced today are also eligible for MNAO's employee matching gift program.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

