More than any other brand

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the final vehicle models earning their prestigious 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Making the list were Mazda's 2025 CX-70 and CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) both receiving the highest award, the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The 2025 CX-50, and by extension the all-new CX-50 Hybrid, was noted for maintaining the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ after improvements to the 2024 model were retested, earning it a higher rating in pedestrian front crash prevention.

2025 Mazda CX-70 Mazda Finishes 2024 with Eight IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards

With this announcement, Mazda has earned more IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand.

Other Mazda models earning the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award are the 2024-2025 Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV.

"Mazda once again demonstrated its commitment to safety, acting quickly to meet the tougher standards we adopted for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award," IIHS President David Harkey said.

"Mazda's research and development teams keep safety top of mind as they work to continually improve our crashworthiness and crash avoidance technologies to meet and exceed the increasingly rigorous testing standards set by IIHS," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Tom Donnelly. "We are extremely proud to add the CX-70 and the CX-70 PHEV to the list of 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award winners, and to close the year strong as the top TSP+ award winner."

To qualify for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side impact crash tests and an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front crash test, which now emphasizes back seat safety. Additionally, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation is required, and all trims must come with acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations