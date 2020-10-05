'Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit' Recognizes Those Making A Difference In Communities During Unprecedented Year

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today launched its 'Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit' program (Mazda Heroes). The initiative aims to place a spotlight on individuals across the country who have selflessly dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020. Through Mazda Heroes, MNAO will select 50 deserving people and provide each hero with a special part of its history, a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

"This year marks Mazda's 100th Anniversary. We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of celebration and appreciation for our fans, employees and partners. But given the many tragic events of 2020, we decided to express, in another way, our brand's unique heritage of trying to make things better," MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. "In April, we launched our Essential Car Care Program to give free oil changes and car cleaning to healthcare workers across the U.S. Throughout this initiative we heard how grateful our dealers and employees were to be in service to those selflessly giving back every day. This inspired us to develop the Mazda Heroes program, which will honor individuals supporting communities and share their stories in a moment when people desire inspiration in their lives."

From teachers going the extra mile to enhance distance learning, to community members sourcing PPE for others, there are countless examples of people across the country going above and beyond to support others without expecting anything in return. Mazda wants to honor these important acts of kindness, resilience and empathy. Stories can be submitted now through Oct. 25 at www.MazdaUSA.com/mazda-heroes for a chance to be honored as a Mazda Hero. Fifty individuals will be selected based on their demonstrated selfless acts, creative approaches, and contributions to community. Honorees will be announced beginning Dec. 2.

