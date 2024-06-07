Mazda joins 2024 Tribeca Festival as the Official Automotive Partner, featuring first-ever "Moving the Spotlight" program

Partnership activities support emerging filmmakers as part of Mazda's commitment to uplifting communities

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda announced today, in continuation of its purpose to enrich the lives of those it serves, it is the official automotive sponsor of the 2024 Tribeca Festival. Together, Mazda and Tribeca Festival will connect and uplift the film community through art and physical movement.

Mazda joins 2024 Tribeca Festival as the Official Automotive Partner

Throughout the festival, Mazda will host a series of events, starting with a panel discussion at the Tribeca X Awards program on June 11 followed by "Moving The Spotlight", a first-of-its-kind short film program for emerging filmmakers and an accompanying awards ceremony on June 12. The events are designed to enrich a key portion of the filmmaking community.

"At Mazda, we're dedicated to moving people in profound ways and uplifting the communities we serve," said Brad Audet, Chief Marketing Officer at Mazda North American Operations. "Our partnership with the Tribeca Festival underscores our commitment to fostering creativity and supporting the arts. One thing Mazda and film have in common is the ability to move us, whether it's physically, emotionally, or both. By supporting emerging filmmakers, we're also reinforcing our dedication to meticulous design and storytelling."

Moving the Spotlight

On June 12, seven short films made with no formal studio backing will make their Tribeca Festival debut, and will have the opportunity to be awarded at "Moving the Spotlight."

These films, from talented emerging filmmakers around the world, will be judged on the core pillars of Mazda's meticulous design and may be selected to win awards including:

Challenger Spirit, an award recognizing overall excellence in filmmaking, created through perseverance and resilience

Exceptional Craftsmanship, an award recognizing a director or directors whose work demonstrates a profound sense of humanity, artistry and attention to detail

Most Moving Performance, an award recognizing radically human screenwriting with the power to create change

Furthering Mazda's commitment to design and storytelling, winners of each award will receive a grant to help fund their next project.

Screenings will be held at NeueHouse at 6:10 p.m. ET on June 12 and include the following seven short films:

Bloomed in the Water, Directed by Joanne Mony Park

Deep into the Forest, Directed by Xinhao "Violet" Lu

Keba, Interrupted, Directed by Meja Shoba

Leading Man, Directed by Amanda Michaels and Whitney Houser

and Satomi, Directed by Rayner Wang

Stud Country, Directed by Lina Abascal and Alexandra Kern

and When Everything Burns, Directed by Maria Belen Poncio

"We are thrilled to showcase the immense talent in our artist community, and debut this brand new opportunity to highlight these essential stories" said Bryce Norbitz, Director, Artist Programs at Tribeca Studios.

Standing Out Through Uplifting Brand Storytelling

As part of the Tribeca X Awards program, to help storytellers, like filmmakers and marketers, stand out in a crowded marketplace, Julia Svoboda, Director of Marketing at Mazda North American Operations, will join a panel conversation about the power of storytelling to enrich people's lives. Moderated by Lucia Moses , the panel will explore how storytelling is more than an art; it's a crucial business tool that can bring brands closer to their audiences on screen and off.

The panel will take place at Convene One Liberty Plaza at 4 p.m. ET June 11.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.

About Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of Lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 23rd year from June 5–16, 2024, in New York City.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations