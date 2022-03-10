MAZDA LAUNCHES COLLISION NETWORK TO CONSUMERS

SAN DIEGO and IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) and Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced the consumer launch of the Mazda Collision Network. With new website content and an online collision repair facility locator, Mazda vehicle owners can learn about the network and find local repair facilities that have met Mazda's stringent requirements for business operations, training, tools, and equipment.

"Customer safety is our number one priority," vice president of aftersales and the technical services division of MNAO Rob Milne said. "Our close collaboration with Mitchell and the launch of these new resources allow us to connect vehicle owners with reputable auto body shops in their neighborhoods that meet our high standards for quality and safety."

MNAO launched the Mazda Collision Network in May 2021, naming Mitchell as its program administrator. Since then, shop participation has grown steadily, allowing Mazda to meet its goal of supporting customers through the entire vehicle lifecycle.

The online locator will feature facilities that are active in the network and demonstrate ongoing compliance with program requirements, cycle time, and customer satisfaction. Mazda will also refer vehicle owners to these organizations through its Customer Experience Center as well as provide marketing tools that shops can use to promote their businesses.

"With the Mazda Collision Network and these online tools, we can reach more customers," said Dean Massimini, owner of Autotech Collision Service. "Our participation in the program not only shows consumers that we're committed to proper repair, but it also gives our shop access to the training and resources needed to help safely and efficiently return Mazda vehicles to the road following a collision."

"Despite the increase in vehicle complexity and its impact on collision repair, consumers still expect fast, convenient access to qualified facilities that can quickly perform the necessary repair work," executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division Debbie Day said. "Through the Mazda Collision Network and availability of these resources, Mazda and Mitchell are again demonstrating their ability to deliver an exceptional customer experience—one focused on proper and safe repair."

Vehicle owners can access information about the Mazda Collision Network and a searchable list of qualified repair facilities from www.mazdausa.com/owners/service. Collision repair facilities interested in joining the Network should visit www.mitchell.com/mazda for details or to complete an application.



