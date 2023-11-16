Mazda Named 2024 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda has been awarded the 2024 "Best SUV Brand" by U.S. News & World Report. Mazda won this SUV class on the strength of its class leading CX-30, CX-5, CX-50 and CX-90 vehicles.

"Mazda SUVs represent exceptional quality with fun driving dynamics, user-friendly technology and interior fit and finish that outclasses much of the competition," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "These attributes are apparent across the brand's lineup of crossovers, from the subcompact CX-30 to the recently introduced three-row CX-90, giving buyers in multiple segments a premium option for their next SUV."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest average score was designated the winner in that specific category. The overall scores are derived from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which take into account safety ratings, reliability data and the collective opinion of the automotive press.

"We are honored that U.S. News & World Report has recognized Mazda as its "Best SUV Brand," said Tom Donnelly president and CEO of Mazda North American Operations. "Every Mazda is designed with the driver and passengers in mind to provide a comfortable and confident driving experience. From our compact CX-30 to the midsize CX-5 and CX-50 to the new large platform CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV, Mazda's SUV lineup offers the right-sized vehicle to meet the needs of our customers."

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

