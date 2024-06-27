Accomplished executive will drive innovation and shape the company's digital roadmap

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced Neeru Arora, a results-driven leader with over three decades of experience, has been named MNAO's senior vice president, chief information officer, effective July 8, 2024.

Mazda Names Neeru Arora as North American Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

In this role, Arora will lead MNAO's IT and digital transformation efforts to further fuel the company's growth plans and prepare to capitalize on emerging market trends. She'll be responsible for establishing a robust strategy with advanced analytics to ensure governance and compliance, while protecting from cyber threats. Arora will report directly into Tom Donnelly, president and CEO at MNAO.

"Neeru comes to Mazda with a strong track record of navigating complex operating environments," said Tom Donnelly, president & CEO at MNAO. "She demonstrates a clear understanding of the need to balance long-term strategic vision with immediate practical improvements. This is a great alignment with Mazda's challenger spirit, and I am pleased to welcome her to our executive leadership team."

Arora previously served as CIO for Alliant Credit Union in Chicago. Prior to that role, she was CIO and CDO for Volkswagen Group of America and Volkswagen North America. She holds a B.A. in finance and economics from Loyola University of Chicago.

