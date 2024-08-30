Mazda Names Tatsuro Omura Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today announced the immediate appointment of Tatsuro Omura as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Omura, who previously served as General Manager of the Business Structure Strategy Department at Mazda Motor Corporation in Hiroshima, Japan, will now play a key role in steering Mazda's financial strategy and operations in the U.S.

In this new position, Omura will be responsible for optimizing Mazda's financial resources to enhance organizational agility and profitability. Omura's expertise will be critical in managing investment decisions essential for Mazda's business growth, including production footprint, electrification and hybridization, product planning, and regulatory compliance.

"Tatsuro Omura's extensive experience and deep understanding of our global financial landscape makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Mazda's financial operations," said Takeshi Nishiki, Executive Vice President of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO). "He will be pivotal in overseeing our production developments, expanding Mazda Financial Services offerings, and driving efforts to increase our market share."

Omura joined Mazda in 2005 and has held roles in product cost, profit management, and corporate strategy and planning at Mazda Motor Corporation in Japan. Additionally, from 2010-2014, he sat in several finance roles at Mazda Motor Europe in Germany.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations